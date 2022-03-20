Russia-Ukraine war in pics: Mariupol residents ‘forced’ to evacuate, Zelenskyy says ‘terror will be remembered’

Thousands of residents of Mariupol have been forced to evacuate to Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues in full force.
The tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened as more and more visuals of destruction have emerged from the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol. It has also been reported that residents have been forcefully evacuated from Mariupol to Russia, as per Reuters reports.
Defending his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping to wage war on his country from the safety of "beautiful Swiss towns".
Here is all you need to know about the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict –
1. Russian invasion gets harsher
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help. (PTI)
2. Mariupol residents evacuated to Russia
Authorities in Mariupol have claimed that Russian forces were forcing civilians of the besieged Ukrainian city to evacuate to Russia, while some were also being asked to move to remote areas. (IANS)
3. Zelenskyy speaks out against Russian siege
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia’s siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said thousands of residents there had been taken by force across the border. (Reuters)
4. China distancing from Russia’s economy
As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, China is quietly distancing itself from Moscow as its economy is being slammed with sanctions from the US and its allies. Last month, both countries proclaimed that their friendship had "no limits." (ANI)
5. Boris Johnson offers refuge to Zelenskyy
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had offered Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his family refuge in the United Kingdom amid Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. (ANI)