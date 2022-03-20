Russia-Ukraine war in pics: Mariupol residents ‘forced’ to evacuate, Zelenskyy says ‘terror will be remembered’

Thousands of residents of Mariupol have been forced to evacuate to Russia as the invasion of Ukraine continues in full force.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain heightened as more and more visuals of destruction have emerged from the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol. It has also been reported that residents have been forcefully evacuated from Mariupol to Russia, as per Reuters reports.

Defending his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Switzerland to crack down on Russian oligarchs who he said were helping to wage war on his country from the safety of "beautiful Swiss towns".

Here is all you need to know about the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia conflict –