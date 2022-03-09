Russia-Ukraine War in Pics: Tears, separations and debris on Day 14

UN said the number of refugees who have fled Ukraine had surged past 2 million, describing the flight as one of the fastest exoduses in modern times.
Russia opened a humanitarian corridor on Tuesday letting Ukrainians flee the eastern city of Sumy, but Kyiv accused Moscow of shelling a similar route intended to allow residents to escape the besieged southern port of Mariupol.
"Ceasefire violated! Russian forces are now shelling the humanitarian corridor from Zaporizhzhia to Mariupol," Ukraine`s foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.
"8 trucks + 30 buses ready to deliver humanitarian aid to Mariupol and to evac civilians to Zaporizhzhia. Pressure on Russia MUST step up to make it uphold its commitments."
The economic impact of a conflict involving the world`s top oil and gas exporter and two of its biggest grain and metals producers was also intensifying on Tuesday, fuelling concerns it could derail global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
US gasoline pump prices hit a record high, London trade in industrial metal nickel had to be suspended after prices more than doubled in a matter of hours, and Britain`s Shell said it was halting all purchases of Russian oil, apologising for buying a shipment last week.
- Reuters
1. Separations
A police officer says goodbye to his son as his family flees from advancing Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv. (Reuters)
2. Fleeing for safety
An old woman flees from Sumy.
3. Aftermath
Aftermath of shelling in Sumy. (Reuters)
4. All that remains
Debris after shelling in Sumy. (Reuters)
5. Pain
A man carries an old woman as people flee from advancing Russian troops as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in the town of Irpin outside Kyiv. (Reuters)
6. Death
A funeral of Ukrainian servicemen, killed during the war with Russia, in Lviv. (Reuters)
7. Destroyed Russian tanks
Destroyed Russian tanks are seen in the Sumy region. (Reuters)
8. Indian students
A group of Indian nationals on their way to Poltava from Sumy, due to the Ukraine-Russia war, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)