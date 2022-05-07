Russia-Ukraine war enters day 73, village shook by the strike in southeast Ukraine: In pics

Today marks the 73rd day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Russia has been fighting Ukraine nonstop for more than two months.
The Russian invasion of begin on February 24, 2022, and since then Ukraine has manege to give tough resistance to the invading Russian Army. Though Ukraine has manege to give hard resistance with the aid of the western nation, it has been losing slowly to the Russian force.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" and according to the Russian officials, they are only targeting the Ukraine Military Installation but according to the news agency Reuters, a village in southeast Ukraine was shook by the military strikes and destroyed many homes. Take a look at the devastation in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
1. War enterns in Novotavrycheske
Viktor Golovachuk returned from a night shift at his local steel plant in southeastern Ukraine on Friday to find an ammunition attack had blown the roof off his house.

2. Residents of Novotavrycheske are in shock
The strike landed just after dawn, blasting a wide crater in a quiet cottage-lined street of Novotavrycheske village, which is around 40 km (25 miles) from the front line of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

3. First direct attack on the village
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Novotavrycheske`s residents say they have got used to the sound of blasts and rockets flying overhead, but Friday`s strike was the first direct hit on the village.

4. No casualties have been reported in the village
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" and says it is not targeting civilians and according to the Russian officials, they are only targeting the Ukraine Military Installation.

5. Russia intensifies attack on Mariupol
In the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine, Russian forces have intensified their battle for control of the last stronghold.

6. Civilians stuck in the war zone
Several civilians as well as Ukrainian fighters are holed up in underground bunkers in the Azovstal steel plant, which has been bombarded repeatedly by encircling Russian forces.

7. Humanitarian aid continues
At a donation collection point in Zaporizhzhia, people are waiting for assistance while Ukrainian evacuees eat.

8. People fleeing Zaporizhzhia
Local residents flee from Zaporizhzhia as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaches their area.
