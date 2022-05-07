Russia-Ukraine war enters day 73, village shook by the strike in southeast Ukraine: In pics

Today marks the 73rd day of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Russia has been fighting Ukraine nonstop for more than two months.

The Russian invasion of begin on February 24, 2022, and since then Ukraine has manege to give tough resistance to the invading Russian Army. Though Ukraine has manege to give hard resistance with the aid of the western nation, it has been losing slowly to the Russian force.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" and according to the Russian officials, they are only targeting the Ukraine Military Installation but according to the news agency Reuters, a village in southeast Ukraine was shook by the military strikes and destroyed many homes. Take a look at the devastation in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.