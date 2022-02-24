Russia-Ukraine conflict to turn into full-blown war? Know how recent events transpired

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further intensified, with reports of bombings being reported from two airports in Ukraine.
The tensions between Ukraine and Russia are currently at their peak, with countries and experts speculating that the two nations are likely to go to war soon, which might lead to another World War with massive repercussions across the globe.
The panic and tension in Ukrainians are currently running high with disturbing visuals of attacks and missiles coming from certain parts of the country, while the stock market has taken a major hit since the news of attacks broke out.
Take a look at the recent developments in the Ukraine crisis-
1. Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv
Media reports said that multiple explosions were heard from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russia announced that it will be running military operations in the country. According to US news agencies, at least two explosions were reported from Ukraine.
2. Crude oil prices soar after Russian attack
Crude oil prices soared past the $100 a barrel mark for the first in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.
3. President Vladimir Putin’s warning to the West
Amid the war-like situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the western countries, saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”
4. Russia in control of two Ukrainian towns
News agency Reuters reported that Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Experts are saying that this is the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.
5. 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead, several injured
Soon after the attack by Russian military forces, the Adviser to the Ukraine President's Office has said that as many as 40 soldiers in the country are dead and several dozen have been left wounded after the explosions in Kyiv.