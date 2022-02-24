Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2935988
HomePhotos

Russia-Ukraine conflict to turn into full-blown war? Know how recent events transpired

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further intensified, with reports of bombings being reported from two airports in Ukraine.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 24, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia are currently at their peak, with countries and experts speculating that the two nations are likely to go to war soon, which might lead to another World War with massive repercussions across the globe.

The panic and tension in Ukrainians are currently running high with disturbing visuals of attacks and missiles coming from certain parts of the country, while the stock market has taken a major hit since the news of attacks broke out.

Take a look at the recent developments in the Ukraine crisis-

1. Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv

Multiple explosions heard in Kyiv
1/5

Media reports said that multiple explosions were heard from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after Russia announced that it will be running military operations in the country. According to US news agencies, at least two explosions were reported from Ukraine.

2. Crude oil prices soar after Russian attack

Crude oil prices soar after Russian attack
2/5

Crude oil prices soared past the $100 a barrel mark for the first in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

3. President Vladimir Putin’s warning to the West

President Vladimir Putin’s warning to the West
3/5

Amid the war-like situation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the western countries, saying, “To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history.”

4. Russia in control of two Ukrainian towns

Russia in control of two Ukrainian towns
4/5

News agency Reuters reported that Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine. Experts are saying that this is the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

5. 40 Ukrainian soldiers dead, several injured

40 Ukrainian soldiers dead, several injured
5/5

Soon after the attack by Russian military forces, the Adviser to the Ukraine President's Office has said that as many as 40 soldiers in the country are dead and several dozen have been left wounded after the explosions in Kyiv.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Lavish menu with over 2500 dishes at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding
In pics: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stuns fans with shocking transformation, shares secret to her weight loss
Paris Olympics 2024: Most successful female gymnasts of all time
Parineeti Chopra shares photos with Raghav Chadha from Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final, calls it her 'best weekend'
Who is 11-year-old stealing the show in pics with Aishwarya, Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Kylian Mbappe signs contract to officially become Real Madrid player, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews