Russia-Ukraine conflict to turn into full-blown war? Know how recent events transpired

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has further intensified, with reports of bombings being reported from two airports in Ukraine.

The tensions between Ukraine and Russia are currently at their peak, with countries and experts speculating that the two nations are likely to go to war soon, which might lead to another World War with massive repercussions across the globe.

The panic and tension in Ukrainians are currently running high with disturbing visuals of attacks and missiles coming from certain parts of the country, while the stock market has taken a major hit since the news of attacks broke out.

Take a look at the recent developments in the Ukraine crisis-