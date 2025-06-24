9 . Barak-8 (Israel/India)

Barak-8 is the result of a partnership between Israel and India-an advanced air defense system built to protect both on land and at sea. With a range of 70 to 100 kilometers and the ability to reach targets up to 20 kilometers high, it offers solid all-around defense. What really sets it apart is its 360-degree coverage and multitasking skills-it can track and take down multiple threats at once, whether they’re fast-flying aircraft, incoming missiles, or sneaky drones. Fast, flexible, and reliable, Barak-8 is like a watchful guardian, always ready to shield what matters most.