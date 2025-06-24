Built by a Franco-Italian team effort, the Aster 30 SAMP/T is a sleek, mobile defense system designed to protect large areas-think cities, military bases, or key infrastructure. It can take down fast-moving threats like fighter jets and tactical missiles from up to 120 kilometers away and as high as 20 kilometers in the sky. What makes it stand out is its speed and flexibility-it’s quick to deploy, quick to respond, and tough enough to handle high-stakes situations. In the world of air defense, the Aster 30 is like a fast-moving bodyguard with a sharp eye on the sky.