WORLD

Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...

Russia's latest attack on Ukraine killed several people, with the Geran-3 drone believed to be the main weapon used. Known for its advanced design and key role in Russia’s military, this drone is a major part of modern warfare. Here's a quick look at its features, impact, and threat.

Monica Singh | Aug 05, 2025, 04:11 PM IST

1.Russia recent drone attack on Ukraine

Russia recent drone attack on Ukraine
1

Russia launched drone and missile attacks on July 30-31, 2025, likely using Geran‑3 drones, that killed civilians, including children, and injured several people in Kyiv and nearby areas. These drones use decoys and fly at different heights and angles to dodge Ukraine's air defences, as reported by AajTak.

2.What is Geran-3?

What is Geran-3?
2

Geran-3 is a drone powered by a jet engine. Russia developed it with help from Iran’s Shahed-238. According to reports, it is the same drone used by Russia in the recent attack on Ukraine.

3.What are it's special features?

What are it's special features?
3

The Geran-3 drone flies at 600 km/h, similar to a missile. It can reach up to 9,000 meters, where most weapons can't hit it. It weighs 380 kg, is 3.5 meters long, and has a 3-meter wingspan. It's heavier than the earlier Geran-2, which weighed 250 kg.

4.What weapons can it carry, and which engine powers it?

What weapons can it carry, and which engine powers it?
4

Geran-3 can carry a warhead weighing between 50 to 300 kg, including thermobaric charges. It is powered by Tolu-10 or Tolu-13 engines, which are believed to be replicas of the Czech-made PBS TJ100 and TJ150. As reported by AajTak

5.Why is this drone threat to Ukraine?

Why is this drone threat to Ukraine?
5

Geran-3 is a threat to Ukraine because of its speed of 500 km/h; it looks like a missile on radar, which is difficult to intercept. At an altitude of 9,000 meters and a range of 1200-2500 kilometres, it is out of common weapons. Its small radar cross-section (0.05 square meters) and the jet's voice-to-sound systems also fail to track it.

6.What are the other variants of Geran-3?

What are the other variants of Geran-3?
6

The Geran-3 drone has different versions for different tasks. The basic one uses GPS and GLONASS for navigation. Another type uses an infrared sensor to target heat. A radar-homing version tracks enemy radar signals. The electro-optical version helps with spying and visual targeting. As reported by AajTak

