Smart coffee mug, glossy cars: Ultra-expensive things UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy have

Here is a list of ultra-expensive things that Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy own.
Rishi Sunak has become the UK's first Prime Minister of colour, and the youngest. He is the first-ever Indian-Origin PM of Britain. Newly appointed PM Rishi Sunak and his wife Aksata Murthy have been listed as the 222nd on UK's wealthiest people's list by Sunday times. Their fortune was valued at £730 million jointly.
Here is a list of ultra-expensive things the couple own:
1. Luxury apartments
The couple owns four homes across the UK and California, worth an estimated $18.3 million. Their largest property is the Manor House, a 19th-century, heritage-listed two-story countryside mansion situated in the village of Kirby Sigston in north Yorkshire, which they purchased in July 2015 for $2.3 million.
Sunak and Murthy's main residence at 16 Hesper Mews in upscale Kensington, London, is a four-bedroom terraced house which they purchased for $7.1 million in 2010.
Sunak also owns an apartment on Old Brompton Road in nearby south Kensington, which he bought for about $300,000 in September 2001. The couple even owns an oceanfront penthouse at 1705 Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica, California valued at $7.5 million. (Photo: Reuters)
2. Akshata Murthy wealth
Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murthy owned 3,89,57,096 shares or 0.93 per cent stake in Infosys as of September 30. At Tuesday's (October 25) close, these shares were valued at Rs 5,944 crore or $717 million at a rupee-dollar exchange rate of 82.81.
Besides this, Akshata also owns a 0.93% stake worth £690m in Infosys. She owns Catamaran Ventures UK, the British branch of her father’s venture capital and private equity firm.
The firm declared $4 million in net assets plus a $4.8 million interest-free loan from Murthy herself. Sunak previously owned 50 percent of the company but in April 2015, he transferred his shares to Murthy, shortly before entering parliament. (Photo: @DegreesApart/Twitter)
3. Cars
Sunak has a vast collection of cars. Sunak's car collection includes Volkswagen Golf, Land Rover Range Rover Sentinal, Jaguar XJ L, Land Rover Discovery, Furthermore, the family owns a top-spec Lexus SUV and a BMW at their house in California, USA.
4. Smart mug
During his tenure as the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, posed in the pre-budget photos with a “smart mug” costing £180. The 355ml mug is apparently dishwasher safe and even includes a charging coaster. This mug is able to keep your drink at a set temperature for up to three hours. This mug was reportedly a gift to Sunak by his wife Akshata. (Photo: HM Treasury)