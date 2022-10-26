Smart coffee mug, glossy cars: Ultra-expensive things UK PM Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murthy have

1/4

The couple owns four homes across the UK and California, worth an estimated $18.3 million. Their largest property is the Manor House, a 19th-century, heritage-listed two-story countryside mansion situated in the village of Kirby Sigston in north Yorkshire, which they purchased in July 2015 for $2.3 million.

Sunak and Murthy's main residence at 16 Hesper Mews in upscale Kensington, London, is a four-bedroom terraced house which they purchased for $7.1 million in 2010.

Sunak also owns an apartment on Old Brompton Road in nearby south Kensington, which he bought for about $300,000 in September 2001. The couple even owns an oceanfront penthouse at 1705 Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica, California valued at $7.5 million. (Photo: Reuters)