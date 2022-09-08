Queen Elizabeth II passes away: A look at the journey of Britain's longest reiging monarch

Here is a look at Queen Elizabeth's reign as England's monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.
1. The queen visited over 100 countries | Photo: Wikipedia
Elizabeth visited over 100 countries during her reign. As per Buckingham Palace's 2016 report, the queen had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations.
2. Coronation tradition | Photo: wikipedia
The Queen's coronation was held more than one year later because of the tradition of allowing an appropriate length of time to pass after a monarch dies before holding such festivals.
3. The queen loved dogs | Photo: AFP/ File
She loved dogs and owned above 30 Corgis and Dorgis, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.
4. Congratulatory cards | Photo: Reuters
She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.
5. The begining of Queen Elizabeth 2 | Photo: Wikipedia
Elizabeth became the queen at the age of 25 years and started her rule of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka), as well as Head of the Commonwealth.
6. Silver Jubilee | Photo: Wikipedia
In 1977, Elizabeth marked the Silver Jubilee of her accession.