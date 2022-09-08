Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: A look at the journey of Britain's longest reiging monarch

Here is a look at Queen Elizabeth's reign as England's monarch.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 08, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.

1. The queen visited over 100 countries | Photo: Wikipedia

The queen visited over 100 countries | Photo: Wikipedia
1/6

Elizabeth visited over 100 countries during her reign. As per Buckingham Palace's 2016 report, the queen had travelled at least 1,032,513 miles (1,661,668 km) to 117 nations. 

 

2. Coronation tradition | Photo: wikipedia

Coronation tradition | Photo: wikipedia
2/6

The Queen's coronation was held more than one year later because of the tradition of allowing an appropriate length of time to pass after a monarch dies before holding such festivals. 

 

3. The queen loved dogs | Photo: AFP/ File

The queen loved dogs | Photo: AFP/ File
3/6

She loved dogs and owned above 30 Corgis and Dorgis, most of which have been descended from her first Corgi, Susan, which was given to Elizabeth when she turned 18 in 1944.

 

4. Congratulatory cards | Photo: Reuters

Congratulatory cards | Photo: Reuters
4/6

She sent more than 300,000 congratulatory cards to people celebrating their 100th birthdays, and more than 900,000 messages to couples marking their Diamond (60th) Wedding Anniversaries.

 

5. The begining of Queen Elizabeth 2 | Photo: Wikipedia

The begining of Queen Elizabeth 2 | Photo: Wikipedia
5/6

Elizabeth became the queen at the age of 25 years and started her rule of seven independent Commonwealth countries: the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (known today as Sri Lanka), as well as Head of the Commonwealth. 

 

6. Silver Jubilee | Photo: Wikipedia

Silver Jubilee | Photo: Wikipedia
6/6

In 1977, Elizabeth marked the Silver Jubilee of her accession.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Kisan Mandhan Yojana 2022: How to register and get Rs. 3000 per month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.