Queen Elizabeth II becomes world’s second longest-reigning monarch: Know how she rose to power

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been passing over many major milestones during her time at the throne, and now she has surpassed one of the most significant milestones of her leadership by becoming the world’s second longest-reigning monarch.

Surpassing the reign of Thailand’s King, the British Queen has put another feather in her cap as one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world, second only to France’s King Louis XIV. This comes just a few weeks after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 years of service.