Queen Elizabeth II becomes world’s second longest-reigning monarch: Know how she rose to power

Queen Elizabeth II became the second longest-reigning monarch in the entire world, right behind French King Louis XIV.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has been passing over many major milestones during her time at the throne, and now she has surpassed one of the most significant milestones of her leadership by becoming the world’s second longest-reigning monarch.
Surpassing the reign of Thailand’s King, the British Queen has put another feather in her cap as one of the longest-reigning monarchs in the world, second only to France’s King Louis XIV. This comes just a few weeks after the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark her 70 years of service.
1. Queen Elizabeth II makes history
Queen Elizabeth II has overtaken Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years and 126 days between 1927 and 2016, to set another record. Louis XIV of France remains the longest-reigning monarch, with a 72-year and 110-day reign from 1643 until 1715.
2. How did Queen Elizabeth II assume the throne?
Born into the royal family, the Britain Queen’s father King George IV assumed the throne after his father, King George V. After her father passed, Elizabeth II became the Queen of Britain, assuming the post and taking the crown in 1952.
3. Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic coronation ceremony
At her request, Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ceremony was broadcasted on television, making her the first queen to do so. The live telecast of the coronation ceremony was watched by over 20 million people in Britain, which was larger than the radio audience during the time.
4. Does the Queen still have power in Britain?
Queen Elizabeth II, according to the constitution of Britain, holds no political power in the country, and is at the head of the state. She still has some influence over the country through her private weekly meetings with the Prime Minister, where she offers her advice and opinions on pressing matters.
5. Who will be Queen Elizabeth II’s next in line?
According to the hierarchy of the British royal family, Prince Charles, who is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, will be the next King of the country. After Prince Charles, his eldest son Prince William will be expected to assume the throne.