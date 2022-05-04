PM Narendra Modi meets the Queen of Denmark, receives grand welcome

Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II hosted a dinner party for PM Narendra Modi at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday.
PM Narendra Modi Europe visit: During his three-day Europe visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The official dinner was the last item on the agenda of PM Modi on the second day of his visit to Europe.
The Monarchy of Denmark is one of the oldest monarchies in the world. The 82-year-old Queen has been associated with the Danish royal family since 1972.
1. PM Modi meets Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark
2. PM Modi with Queen Margrethe II in her palace
Giving information about this visit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi made a tweet and also shared some pictures. Prime Minister Modi can be seen with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark in her palace.
3. PM Modi honours Margrethe II on Golden Jubilee of Queen's reign
Arindam Bagchi tweeted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured Margrethe II on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Queen's reign. The Monarchy of Denmark is one of the oldest monarchies in the world. The 82-year-old Queen has been associated with the Danish royal family since 1972.
4. Queen Margrethe II related to Queen Elizabeth II
Like many European royals, Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark are related. The two queens are third cousins, and their common lineage is related to Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and King Christian IX of Denmark.
5. Queen Margrethe II became Denmark's first sovereign Queen in 1972
Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe II of Denmark are two of the only sovereign queens in Europe, as both have inherited their respective thrones. Queen Margrethe II became Denmark's first sovereign Queen in 1972, succeeding her father, King Frederick IX. The famous Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952 after the death of her father, King George VI.
