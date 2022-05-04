PM Narendra Modi meets the Queen of Denmark, receives grand welcome

Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II hosted a dinner party for PM Narendra Modi at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi Europe visit: During his three-day Europe visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a dinner hosted by the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, Margrethe II at the Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen. The official dinner was the last item on the agenda of PM Modi on the second day of his visit to Europe.

The Monarchy of Denmark is one of the oldest monarchies in the world. The 82-year-old Queen has been associated with the Danish royal family since 1972.

