In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200

Pakistan is facing twin food and health crises brought by the unprecedented floods.
More than one-third of Pakistan is underwater amid its worst floods in history, according to satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA). As deadly floodwaters threaten to create secondary disasters, food is in short supply after water covered millions of acres of crops and wiped out hundreds of thousands of livestock, according to media reports.
1. Food shortage
According to the charity Action Against Hunger, 27 million people in the country did not have access to enough food prior to the floods, and now the risk of widespread hunger is even more imminent, as per media reports.
Pakistan, which was already grappling with political and economic turmoil, has been thrown into the front line of the human-induced climate crisis. Pakistan`s monsoon season usually brings heavy downpours, but this year`s has been the wettest since records began in 1961, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
2. Worst flood in the country’s history
In the southern Sindh and Balochistan provinces, rainfall has been 500 per cent above average as of August 30, according to the NDMA, engulfing entire villages and farmland, razing buildings and wiping out crops.
Pakistan is also home to more glaciers than anywhere outside the Polar Regions. But as the climate warms, it`s becoming more vulnerable to sudden outbursts of melting glacier water.
Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the floods were "the worst in the country`s history" and estimated the calamity had caused more than USD 10 billion in damages to infrastructure, homes and farms.
3. About 15% of population is affected
More than 33 million people have been affected, or about 15 per cent of the population, according to Pakistan`s climate change minister Sherry Rehman. More than 1 million homes have been damaged or destroyed, while at least 5,000 kilometers of roads have been damaged, according to the NDMA.
Floods have impacted 2 million acres of crops and killed more than 794,000 heads of livestock across Pakistan, according to a situation report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
4. Health facilities damaged
More than 800 health facilities have been damaged in the country, of which 180 are completely damaged, leaving millions of people lacking access to health care and medical treatment, as reported in many affected districts, according to WHO.
5. UN continued to provide aid
In addition, UN team and humanitarian partners have delivered more than 71,000 emergency relief items including tents, plastic tarpaulins, cooking stoves, blankets, solar lamps and sleeping mats to refugee and host communities in the country.
