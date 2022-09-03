In Pics: As deadly floods continue to devastate Pakistan, death toll passes 1,200

More than one-third of Pakistan is underwater amid its worst floods in history, according to satellite images from the European Space Agency (ESA). As deadly floodwaters threaten to create secondary disasters, food is in short supply after water covered millions of acres of crops and wiped out hundreds of thousands of livestock, according to media reports.

Torrential monsoon rainfall -- 10 times heavier than usual -- has caused the Indus River to overflow, effectively creating a long lake, tens of kilometres wide, according to images from the ESA on August 30. Pakistan is facing twin food and health crises brought by the unprecedented floods.















