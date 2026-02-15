Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan is secretly getting shifted from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail? His party PTI makes big allegations

Heer Ranjha: Rohit Sharff to lead Imtiaz Ali's modern adaptation of classic romantic saga
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 15, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
1.Imran Khan getting shifted from jail to hospital?
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged that he is being secretly shifted from jail to a hospital for medical treatment. They have said that this is a serious breach of his fundamental rights. Pakistan’s information minister Ataullah Tarar announced that Imran Khan will undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialised medical facility, however PTI claimed that no one from Khan's family has been informed or taken into confidence.
2.Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
Pakistan ex-PM imran Khan is currently lodged at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His party members have shown concerns regarding his deteroriating health and alleged vision loss, and urged the authorities for his immediate medical treatment. PTI has urged that his medical examination or treatment must be conducted in the presence of his personal doctors and at least one member of his family.
3.Imran Khan sisters
Imran Khan's sisters and PTI workers have accused prison officials of failing to ensure adequate healthcare for him, according to local media reports. Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has said that the family had not been consulted and demanding that family members and his personal physician be present during any future procedures. Khan is grappling with multiple health concerns, including reported vision loss in his right eye.
4.Imran Khan to undergo eye surgery
Pakistan’s information minister Ataullah Tarar announced that Imran Khan will undergo treatment for an eye condition at a specialised medical facility. However, medical facility or the date of treatment is not specified.
5.Imran khan spoke to his sons
Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said in a post on X on Saturday, that ex-PM spoke to his sons over the phone for approximately 20 minutes following directions from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Earlier, Kasim Khan, son of jailed PM Imran Khan, alleged that authorities are deliberately blocking visa applications filed by him and his brother, preventing them from travelling to Pakistan to meet their father.