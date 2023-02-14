Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg

In Pakistan, the Consumer Price Index increased by 27.6% in January 2023. Wholesale Price Index has increased to 28.5% in the same period.
Inflation in Pakistan set a new milestone and rose to its highest point since 1975. The resultant increase in the cost of necessities has significantly hurt the average person. Consumers continue to pay exorbitant rates for basic goods like milk and chicken in the midst of a severe economic crisis as Pakistan pursues a settlement with the IMF.
Waheed Gaddi, the communications coordinator for the Karachi Milk Retailers Association, told Dawn that “over 1,000 shopkeepers are selling milk at an inflated rate. These are actually shops of wholesalers/dairy farmers and not our members”.
Retailers would be required to charge consumers Rs 220 per litre instead of Rs 210 under the revised rate calculation following a Rs 27 per litre increase in procurement price, according to Dawn. This is assuming that the price increase announced by dairy farmers and wholesalers is not reverted.
According to Dawn, the price of live broiler chicken has increased by Rs 30–40 per kg over the past two days, costing now Rs 480–500 per kilogramme. The price of chicken meat has increased from PKR 620-650 per kg to PKR 700-780 per kg, while the price of boneless meat reached a new high of Rs 1,000-1,100 per kg.
In the final week of January 2023, the live bird was being offered for between Rs 380 and 420 kg, while it was previously available for Rs 390-440 kg.