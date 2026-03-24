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Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason

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Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 cr

US-Iran War: Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India misses the bus?

US-Iran War:Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India's role?

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Badshah-Isha Rikhi Wedding: Video of Teetree singer taking 'pheras' with Punjabi

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IPL 2026: BCCI issues 5 dos and don’ts for teams; From no open nets to strict

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Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here

From Pakistan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and more countries, air pollution has become a major global challenge, with levels often far exceeding the WHO-recommended guidelines, affecting health, the environment and overall quality of life.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

1.Pakistan

Pakistan
1

Pakistan was ranked the world’s most polluted country in 2025, with PM2.5 pollution up to 13 times higher than the WHO limits. Main causes include vehicle emissions, industrial waste, crop burning and smog. Pollution contributes to 150,000 deaths annually.

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2.Bangladesh

Bangladesh
2

Bangladesh faces severe air pollution, particularly from traffic, brick kilns and industrial activity, which affects over 40 million people. The high pollution levels cause frequent smog, respiratory illnesses and other health problems, contributing to more than 90,000 deaths annually.

3.Tajikistan

Tajikistan
3

Air pollution in Tajikistan is mainly caused by coal burning, industrial activity, and poor waste management. PM2.5 levels reach 46.3 micrograms per cubic meter, far above WHO guidelines, leading to respiratory illnesses, crop damage and more than 5,000 deaths annually.

4.Chad

Chad
4

Air pollution in Chad comes from desert dust, urban congestion, and biomass burning. This pollution causes respiratory problems, eye irritation and reduced visibility, contributing to around 2,000 deaths annually.

Also read: Viral Video: Fardeen Khan shuts paps after Laila Khan is mistaken for wife: 'Yeh meri biwi nahi hai'

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5.Democratic Republic of the Congo

Democratic Republic of the Congo
5

Air pollution in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is caused by mining activities, deforestation, and waste burning. Smoke and dust reduce air quality, leading to respiratory illnesses, water contamination and environmental damage, contributing to around 10,000 deaths annually.

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Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 cr
US-Iran War: Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India misses the bus?
US-Iran War:Pakistan positions itself as Middle East peace broker, India's role?
Badshah-Isha Rikhi Wedding: Video of Teetree singer taking 'pheras' with Punjabi actress goes viral | Watch
Badshah-Isha Rikhi Wedding: Video of Teetree singer taking 'pheras' with Punjabi
Meet Mustafa Ahmed: Dhurandhar's Rizwan Shah, listed among Asia's top trainers, once worked at call cetre, later trained Hrithik, Vicky, Ranveer
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Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here
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