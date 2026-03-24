Pakistan becomes world's most polluted country as air quality remains global concern; check full list here

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WORLD
Anshika Pandey | Mar 24, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
1.Pakistan
Pakistan was ranked the world’s most polluted country in 2025, with PM2.5 pollution up to 13 times higher than the WHO limits. Main causes include vehicle emissions, industrial waste, crop burning and smog. Pollution contributes to 150,000 deaths annually.
2.Bangladesh
Bangladesh faces severe air pollution, particularly from traffic, brick kilns and industrial activity, which affects over 40 million people. The high pollution levels cause frequent smog, respiratory illnesses and other health problems, contributing to more than 90,000 deaths annually.
3.Tajikistan
Air pollution in Tajikistan is mainly caused by coal burning, industrial activity, and poor waste management. PM2.5 levels reach 46.3 micrograms per cubic meter, far above WHO guidelines, leading to respiratory illnesses, crop damage and more than 5,000 deaths annually.
4.Chad
Air pollution in Chad comes from desert dust, urban congestion, and biomass burning. This pollution causes respiratory problems, eye irritation and reduced visibility, contributing to around 2,000 deaths annually.
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5.Democratic Republic of the Congo
Air pollution in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is caused by mining activities, deforestation, and waste burning. Smoke and dust reduce air quality, leading to respiratory illnesses, water contamination and environmental damage, contributing to around 10,000 deaths annually.