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North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him

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North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

North Korea held its parliamentary elections to elect members of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly on March 15, Sunday. Supreme leader Kim Jong Un won the elections with 99.93% votes. Given the highly controlled nature of North Korea elections, here's how voting system works in the country.

Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 18, 2026, 11:10 PM IST

1.Kim Jong Un wins North Korea elections

Kim Jong Un wins North Korea elections
1

Supreme leader Kim Jong Un and his Workers' Party of Korea and its allies secured a massive win in the North Korea parliamentary elections. As per reports, 99.99% of registered voters participated with 0.0037% unable to vote due to being abroad or working at sea. Just 0.00003% abstained from voting. Of those who voted, 99.93% supported the candidates, while 0.07% voted against. This was unusal as Kim Jong Un earlier won elections with 100% votes in favour.

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2.About the North Korea Elections 2026

About the North Korea Elections 2026
2

In the inaugural session of the parliament, Kim Jong Un is expected to be re-elected as Supreme leader. While 70 percent of deputies out of 687 will be replace with new faces and loyal to Kim Jong Un. Prominent names include Jo Yong-won, a close aide to Kim, who is expected to take a top parliamentary role. Moreover, Kim Yo Jong, sister of Kim Jong Un, also elected as deputies after she won in Kallimgil Constituency No. 5.

3.North Korea elections: Voting Process

North Korea elections: Voting Process
3

In North Korea, the voting for Parliamentary election is a 'Single candidate election.' In this, only one pre-approved candidate contest from the constituency unopposed. The voters can either cast a 'Yes' or a 'No' for that candidate. Voting against the official candidate, or refusing to vote at all, is considered an act of treason. The elections have faced criticism and considered a mere formality by International analysts and outlookers.

4.North Korea 'Rubber-stamp' parliament

North Korea 'Rubber-stamp' parliament
4

The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) of North Korea is the highest legislative body under its socialist constitution, which formally holds the power to adopt laws, approve budgets, and appoint top officials. However, it is widely characterized by as a "rubber-stamp" parliament because its actual function is to unanimously endorse decisions previously made by supreme leader Kim Jong-un. 

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5.North Korea ruled by same family

North Korea ruled by same family
5

North Korea has been ruled by the same family, the Kim dynasty, since its founding in 1948, which inlcudes three-generations. It was founded by Kim Il Sung, later the power passed to his son Kim Jong Il, and then to his grandson Kim Jong Un.

6.Kim Jong Un daughter as next supreme leader?

Kim Jong Un daughter as next supreme leader?
6

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has selected his daughter as his heir, South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers on Thursday. Kim Ju Ae, the 13-year-old daughter of Kim Jong Un, is the only known child of the North Korean dictator and his wife, Ri Sol Ju. 

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