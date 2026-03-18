North Korea elections: Kim Jong Un wins with 99.93%, 0.07 votes against him; How does voting system works there?

3 . North Korea elections: Voting Process

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In North Korea, the voting for Parliamentary election is a 'Single candidate election.' In this, only one pre-approved candidate contest from the constituency unopposed. The voters can either cast a 'Yes' or a 'No' for that candidate. Voting against the official candidate, or refusing to vote at all, is considered an act of treason. The elections have faced criticism and considered a mere formality by International analysts and outlookers.