5 . Andorra

Tucked away in the Pyrenees between Spain and France, Andorra may not have an airport, but it more than makes up for it with mountain charm and stunning vibes. To get there, you’ll need to fly into Barcelona or Toulouse, then enjoy a scenic bus ride through winding roads-or you can also take a helicopter drop if you're feeling fancy. Andorra is all about skiing, shopping, and yes, stocking up on duty-free perfumes. No runways here, just snowy slopes and plenty of reasons to visit.