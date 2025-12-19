New Epstein photos RELEASED: Lolita texts on women's bodies, passports, chats pictures published by Democrats

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 19, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
1.Lolita text on foot
A quote from Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, that read “she was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock." can be seen written on a woman's foot with a copy of Lolita kept beside her.
2.Russian Passport of a woman
Several identity documents photos have also been released with redacted names. One of the document is a heavily redacted Russian passport, belonging to a woman, No other information is visible on the passport,
3.Another Lolita message
Another photo of a woman’s body with messages referencing Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita. The message says, “she was Lola in slacks."
4.Lolita message on woman's back
Several photos of messages refering to Lolita on woman's body were releases. Another message read, "she was Polly at school.”
5.'Disturbing' chats photos released
Disturbing redacted text message shared by Epstein’s estate has been released. The text messages had listed the height, measurements and other details of an 18-year-old Russian girl. The mesages include, ‘I will send u girls now" and “she asks 1000$ per girl.”
6.Lolita reference on woman's cleavage
Another photo of Lolita reference on woman’s cleavage was released. Vladimir Nabokov's "Lolita," was about a man's obsession with a 12-year-old girl.
7.Jeffrey Epstein with three young girls
An undated photograph of Jeffrey Epstein and three young girl. The identities of young girl have been concealed.
8.Jeffrey Epstein Passport
Jefrrey Epstein's passport was also released with pictures of other identification documents.