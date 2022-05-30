Nepal plane crash: All you need to know about the Tara Air accident

The wreckage from the Nepal flight crash has been discovered by the authorities, ending the mystery behind the disappearance of the plane.

Passenger aircraft with 22 passengers on board, four of whom were Indian nationals, was located near Kowang in the Mustang region of Nepal on Sunday morning.

According to an airline representative, the Tara Air plane took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. and lost communication with the control tower 15 minutes later. The enormous domestic aviation network of Nepal, which is home to the world's highest peak, has a history of mishaps due to the country's unpredictable weather and remote mountain airstrips.