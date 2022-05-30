Nepal plane crash: All you need to know about the Tara Air accident

The wreckage from the Nepal flight crash has been discovered by the authorities, ending the mystery behind the disappearance of the plane.
Passenger aircraft with 22 passengers on board, four of whom were Indian nationals, was located near Kowang in the Mustang region of Nepal on Sunday morning.
According to an airline representative, the Tara Air plane took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. and lost communication with the control tower 15 minutes later. The enormous domestic aviation network of Nepal, which is home to the world's highest peak, has a history of mishaps due to the country's unpredictable weather and remote mountain airstrips.
1. Tara Air's De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter
Four Indian nationals, two Germans, and 13 Nepalese passengers were on board the turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET aircraft when it went missing in a hilly area of Nepal on Sunday morning, along with a three-member Nepali crew.
2. Aircraft crashes 15 minutes after takeoff
The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET aircraft lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff for a 15-minute scheduled flight.
3. 14 of the 22 bodies recovered
The wreckage of an aircraft that crashed in Nepal's Himalayas was discovered Monday, dispersed on a slope, and 14 of the 22 persons on board were confirmed dead, according to the Nepali army. Rescuers retrieved 14 dead from the accident scene, according to Teknath Sitaula of Kathmandu's Tribhuwan International Airport.
4. Nepal, home to eight of the world's tallest mountains
Mount Everest, the world's highest point, is located in Nepal, as are eight of the world's tallest mountains. The country also has a long history of aviation mishaps, primarily involving small airplanes.
5. Previous crashes
The same airline's plane crashed and killed all 23 passengers on board in 2016 when it took off from the same airport on the same route.
6. Tara Air is the biggest airline service provider
Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website.