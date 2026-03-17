Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

2 . Mojtaba Khamenei Children

2

Along with his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, Mojtaba Khamenei's son is also said to be killed in the US-Israel airstrilke on Iran.Mojtaba Khamenei and Zahra Haddad-Adel have three children. Reports indicate had two sons and one daughter, born in the 2000s. Not much is known about the children.

(Photo: Fars News Agency)