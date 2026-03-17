Mojtaba Khamenei family: Father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, son killed in US-Israel attack; How many children did he have?

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WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 17, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
1.Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad-Adel
Mojtaba Khamenei's wife Zahra Haddad-Adel was the daughter of Iranian politician Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel. The exact timeline of her marriage with Iran's supreme leader is not known. She was killed in the February 28, 2026 US–Israel airstrike on the Khamenei compound in Tehran.
2.Mojtaba Khamenei Children
Along with his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, Mojtaba Khamenei's son is also said to be killed in the US-Israel airstrilke on Iran.Mojtaba Khamenei and Zahra Haddad-Adel have three children. Reports indicate had two sons and one daughter, born in the 2000s. Not much is known about the children.
(Photo: Fars News Agency)
3.Mojtaba Khamenei father and mother
Mojtaba Khamenei’s father was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the second Supreme Leader of Iran, who ruled the country from 1989 until his death. He succeeded Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic. He was killed in Israel-US joint military attack. While, Mojtaba Khamenei’s mother is Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, who was reported to be death but later Iran confirmed that she was alive.
4.Mojtaba Khamenei father-in-law Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel
Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel is an Iranian politician and former chairman of the Parliament. He is currently a member of the Expediency Discernment Council. He reportedly is married to Tayyebeh Mahroozadeh and had four children, Zahra Haddad Adel, Faridodin Haddad- Adel, Bentolhoda Haddad-Adel and Azadeh Haddad-Adel.
5.Mojtaba Khamenei Siblings
Former Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his wife Mansoureh reportedly have 6 children, four sons and two daughters. His sons include Mostafa Khamenei, Mojtaba Khameni, Masoud Khameni and Meysan Khamenei. While his two daughter are Boshra and Hoda.