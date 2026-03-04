FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

Reports claim Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei has been chosen as Iran’s new Supreme Leader after alleged strikes killed Ali Khamenei.

Monica Singh | Mar 04, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

1.Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader?

Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader?
1

Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, 56, the second son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, according to Iran International.

 

2.Backed by Powerful Security Forces

Backed by Powerful Security Forces
2

Mojtaba is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Reports suggest his selection may have come amid pressure from influential security factions.

3.Wealth and Sanctions Scrutiny

Wealth and Sanctions Scrutiny
3

Sanctioned by the US in 2019, Mojtaba has faced allegations of overseeing significant overseas investments. Mojtaba's exact net worth is not known, but accounts indicate he'd be a multi-millionaire. He reportedly oversees a vast investment empire. His financial power has reportedly engulfed Swiss bank accounts, and even a British luxury property worth over USD 138 million, the publication reported.

4.Family Background

Family Background
4

He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of senior politician Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel. The couple reportedly married in 2004 and have three children.

5.Influence Behind the Scenes

Influence Behind the Scenes
5

Though not a senior cleric or elected official, Mojtaba is widely seen as wielding quiet influence. His role could shape Iran’s leadership during a period of uncertainty.

