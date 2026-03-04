Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more

US-Israel-Iran: Israeli defence warns of killing Iran's next Supreme Leader as Tehran begins three-day farewell for Ali Khamenei
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli F-35 downs Iranian jet, hits Lebanon; death toll surpasses 800
Rupee plunges to record low of Rs 92.17 against US dollar; Sensex, Nifty tank as war fears grip markets
Bengaluru Horror: 35-year-old former techie dies by suicide over harassment by in-laws, probe underway
Toxic postponed: Yash starrer film release date pushed due to rising Middle East tensions, now set to arrive in theatres on...
Who was Ndiaga Diagne? 53‑year‑old suspect in Texas mass shooting seen wearing Iranian flag and ‘Property of Allah’ shirt
Dhurandhar fame Ayesha Khan receives rape threats everyday? Actress makes shocking revelation
Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Amir slams Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for imposing fines on T20 World Cup squad
Who are the Kurds? Is CIA weighing arming Iranian opposition along Iraq border?
US-Israel-Iran conflict: US Consulate in Dubai hit by drone sparks fire, video emerges, watch
WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 04, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
1.Mojtaba Khamenei Named Iran’s New Supreme Leader?
Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, 56, the second son of slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as the country's new supreme leader, according to Iran International.
2.Backed by Powerful Security Forces
Mojtaba is believed to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Reports suggest his selection may have come amid pressure from influential security factions.
3.Wealth and Sanctions Scrutiny
Sanctioned by the US in 2019, Mojtaba has faced allegations of overseeing significant overseas investments. Mojtaba's exact net worth is not known, but accounts indicate he'd be a multi-millionaire. He reportedly oversees a vast investment empire. His financial power has reportedly engulfed Swiss bank accounts, and even a British luxury property worth over USD 138 million, the publication reported.
4.Family Background
He is married to Zahra Haddad-Adel, daughter of senior politician Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel. The couple reportedly married in 2004 and have three children.
5.Influence Behind the Scenes
Though not a senior cleric or elected official, Mojtaba is widely seen as wielding quiet influence. His role could shape Iran’s leadership during a period of uncertainty.