Meet Tehmina Durrani, the author-activist wife of new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Her first book was her 1991 autobiography My Feudal Lord which became a bestseller. Durrani exposed the abuse suffered by her at the hands of her powerful and connected husband Khar. The sensational book's arguements were not taken well by the conservative society. In reaction to her book, Durrani and her 5 children were disowned by both paternal and maternal families for 13 years. Her other books are A Mirror to the Blind (1996), Blasphemy (1998) and Happy Things in Sorrow Times (2013).