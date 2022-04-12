Meet Tehmina Durrani, the author-activist wife of new Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

With Shehbaz Sharif coming into the spotlight, another name is gaining traction online, that of the new Pakistan PM’s wife Tehmina Durrani.
With the ouster of Imran Khan from the top office, India’s neighbour Pakistan now has a new Prime Minister in Shehbaz Sharif. The younger brother of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz is a seasoned politician and businessman who is reportedly a multi-millionaire. With Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif coming into the spotlight, another name is gaining traction online, that of the new Pak PM’s wife Tehmina Durrani, a noted author of bestseller 'My Feudal Lord' and activist in Pakistan.
1. Married Shehbaz Sharif in 2003
Tehmina Durrani is the new Pakistan PM’s second wife. Sharif was married to Begum Nusrat for 30 years when he tied the knot with the noted author in a private ceremony in Dubai in 2003. She resides in Lahore with Sharif. She is the daughter of a famous Pakistan banker Shahkur Ullah Durrani, who served as Governor of State Bank of Pakistan and MD of Pakistan International Airlines. Her maternal grandfather was the prime minister of the former princely state of Patiala Nawab Sir Liaqat Hayat Khan.
2. Activism and humanitarian work
Durrani once sat on a 7-day ‘hunger strike’ against government corruption in Pakistan back in 1993. She has been engaged in work towards women empowerment, support for acid attack victims and social rehabilitation of women. She has also been engaged in humanitarian work along with one of Pakistan's most celebrated humanitarians Abdul Sattar Edhi.
3. Tehmina Durrani, the author
Her first book was her 1991 autobiography My Feudal Lord which became a bestseller. Durrani exposed the abuse suffered by her at the hands of her powerful and connected husband Khar. The sensational book's arguements were not taken well by the conservative society. In reaction to her book, Durrani and her 5 children were disowned by both paternal and maternal families for 13 years. Her other books are A Mirror to the Blind (1996), Blasphemy (1998) and Happy Things in Sorrow Times (2013).
4. Life before Shehbaz Sharif
Before Sharif, Durrani has been married twice, once to Anees Khan at the age of 17 with whom she had one child and later to another politician, former Chief Minister and Governor of Punjab Ghulam Mustafa Khar, with whom she had four children from a 14-year-abusive marriage.
READ | Shehbaz Sharif, the new Pakistan PM: 20 things you must know about him