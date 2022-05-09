Meet Patron, heroic bomb-sniffing dog in Ukraine who got medal from President Zelenskyy

Patron is being deemed a Ukrainian hero for his exemplary services to the country and got awarded a medal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Dogs truly are man’s best friend and it gets proved again and again. As Ukraine and Russia remain embroiled in a war for the third straight month, a furry little war hero emerged from Kyiv, who saved hundreds of lives through his exemplary service to his country.
Ukraine’s mine sniffing dog Patron used his expert nose and intelligence to sniff out many mines and bombs during the Russian invasion, which got him a medal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Here’s all you need to know about Patron, the heroic Ukrainian dog.
1. Patron: The war hero
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presented Ukraine’s famous mine sniffing dog Patron and his owner with a medal on Sunday to recognise their dedicated service since Russia’s invasion. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Over 200 bombs detected
The pint-size Jack Russell terrier has been credited with detecting more than 200 explosives and preventing their detonation since the start of the war on February 24, quickly becoming a canine symbol of Ukrainian patriotism. (Photo – Wiki Commons)
3. Patron steals the show
During the award ceremony of the real-life superhero dog, Patrol stole the show by happily barking and wagging his tail, prompting laughter from the audience. Trudeau patted his pockets as though looking for a dog treat. (Photo – Wiki Commons)
4. Zelenskyy praises Patron
After the ceremony, the Ukrainian President said, “Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralize explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat.” (Photo – Wiki Commons)
5. Social media star
Patron initially came into the public eye after his video went viral on social media, where he could be seen leaping into a van and sitting on the lap of an army officer, sniffing around the debris to make sure that the area is secure and free of mines. (Photo – Wiki Commons)
With Reuters inputs