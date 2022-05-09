Meet Patron, heroic bomb-sniffing dog in Ukraine who got medal from President Zelenskyy

Patron is being deemed a Ukrainian hero for his exemplary services to the country and got awarded a medal by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Dogs truly are man’s best friend and it gets proved again and again. As Ukraine and Russia remain embroiled in a war for the third straight month, a furry little war hero emerged from Kyiv, who saved hundreds of lives through his exemplary service to his country.

Ukraine’s mine sniffing dog Patron used his expert nose and intelligence to sniff out many mines and bombs during the Russian invasion, which got him a medal by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Here’s all you need to know about Patron, the heroic Ukrainian dog.