Meet Jana Bezuidenhout, Elon Musk's 35-year-old step-sister who had sexual relationship with his father Errol Musk

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, has admitted in a recent interview that he fathered a child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout a few years ago. The South African engineer is 76 years old whereas Jana Bezuidenhout is 35. The news of Errol's relationship with his stepdaughter emerged in 2018. However, this is the first time he has confirmed the rumour.