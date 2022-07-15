Meet Jana Bezuidenhout, Elon Musk's 35-year-old step-sister who had sexual relationship with his father Errol Musk

Errol Musk, the father of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, has admitted in a recent interview that he fathered a child with his stepdaughter Jana Be
Errol Musk, the father of Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, has admitted in a recent interview that he fathered a child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout a few years ago. The South African engineer is 76 years old whereas Jana Bezuidenhout is 35. The news of Errol's relationship with his stepdaughter emerged in 2018. However, this is the first time he has confirmed the rumour.
Errol Musk said Jana Bezuidenhout gave birth to a baby girl in 2019. They welcomed their first child, Elliot Rush, in 2017.
In the interview, Musk senior said the only purpose for humans to be on earth is to procreate. Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol Musk's second wife Heide Bezuidenhout. He had married Heide after divorcing Elon's mother Maye Haldeman Musk.
Errol and Heide have two biological children together. However, he also raised Jana, who was 4 when he became her stepfather. The couple divorced after 18 years of marriage. Errol Musk said Jana's first pregnancy had stunned the Musk family and led to a fallout between Elon Musk and his father.
"They still don't like it ..they still feel a bit creepy about it, because she's their sister. Their half-sister," Errol said.
Recently, it was revealed that Elon Musk fathered two children with his employee at his company Neuralink. Musk hasn't reacted to the report.