Meet Indian-origin Sunil Chopra, who is elected as mayor in UK for second time

His victory is important as the London Borough of Southwark Council has only 2 per cent Indian-origin people.

Indian-origin businessman Sunil Chopra has been elected as the mayor of London Borough of Southwark for the second time. Delhi-born Chopra took the oath on Saturday at Southwark Cathedral, Montague Close in Central London.

UK's Labour Party has gained victory over the Liberal Democrats in London Bridge and West Bermondsey seats under Chopra's leadership.

These seats were held by the opposition party for decades. This victory is important as the London Borough of Southwark Council has only 2 per cent Indian-origin people.