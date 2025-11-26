Meet Imran Khan’s Three Wives: From Jemima Goldsmith to Bushra Maneka; here's all you need to know about his relationships

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...
WORLD
Shweta Singh | Nov 26, 2025, 07:30 PM IST
1.Plot against Imran Khan
The Baluchistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has alleged that Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI and Asim Munir carried out the plot against Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan. These claims have not been independently corroborated, and DNA India has not been able to verify their authenticity and does not vouch for their credibility.
2.Speculations
Images of crowds gathered outside the prison are circulating widely on social media, with claims that Imran Khan’s sisters and other family members are not being denied entry to the jail. This has deepened suspicions that he may have been killed.
3.About his personal life
Amid this, despite being one of the most celebrated cricketers of his generation, Imran Khan's political career and personal life have overshadowed his legacy. All you need to know about his ex-wives.
4.Jemima Goldsmith (1995-2004)
In 1995, Imran Khan married Jemima Goldsmith, a British screenwriter, journalist, and activist. However, the marriage lasted only for nine years, ending in 2004. The ex-couple has two sons together.
5.Reham Khan (2015-2015)
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan married Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist, author, and film producer, in a brief ceremony in 2015. Their marriage was the shortest, lasting only about 10 months before they divorced in the same year.
6.Bushra Bibi
In 2018, Imran Khan married Bushra Bibi, a spiritual guide and faith healer from Pakistan. She became the First Lady of Pakistan when her husband became Prime Minister, and they have been involved in legal controversies together.