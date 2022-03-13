Meet Gabriel Boric, the tattooed millennial who became the youngest president of Chile

Chile marked a monumental turn in its political direction with the swearing in of Gabriel Boric, a 36-year-old who started out as a protest leader.
On Friday (March 11), Chile marked a monumental turn in its political direction with the swearing in of Gabriel Boric, a 36-year-old leftist millennial with visible tattoos who started out leading protests a decade ago.
For many in Chile, Boric reminds them of socialist President Salvador Allende, who was ousted in a coup by General Augusto Pinochet which plunged the country into a dictatorship. Boric is sign of the changing times. Here’s why.
1. Winning with historic majority
Boric defeated his opponent José Antonio Kast winning by 56% votes to 44% in the primary presidential poll held four months ago. This is an unprecedented approval rate in the country with more votes than any presidential candidate in the history of Chile.
2. Gabriel Boric before politics
Boric was born back in 1986 in Punta Arenas in Chile. He entered public life as a participant in protests. His moment came amid education protests that paralysed Chile back in 2011. He was in the final year of his law education and a leader of the protests. Many of his peers from the time were part of his campaign of President.
3. Entering politics
While his did not complete his law degree, Boric succeeded in getting elected to the Congress from among the activists working for better quality of education. As a lawmaker, he served two terms as a Deputy in the Congress.
4. The agent of change in Chile
Majority of Boric’s cabinet of ministers are women. As a sign of the changing times he symbolizes, Boric omitted the formality of a tie from his attire at the swearing in ceremony. He wore just a shift and jacket, unheard for Presidents in Chile. His promises include implementing a welfare state, increased public spending and inclusion.
5. Plate full of challenges for Boric
Boric is the leader of Chile’s leftist coalition that includes the country’s communist party. He promises to overhaul the economic model to tackle inequality. Among the challenges on Boric’s plate are a high inflation rate and an economic slowdown that will make his promised healthcare, education and pension reforms an uphill task.
Pics Courtesy: IANS, Reuters