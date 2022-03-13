Meet Gabriel Boric, the tattooed millennial who became the youngest president of Chile

On Friday (March 11), Chile marked a monumental turn in its political direction with the swearing in of Gabriel Boric, a 36-year-old leftist millennial with visible tattoos who started out leading protests a decade ago.

For many in Chile, Boric reminds them of socialist President Salvador Allende, who was ousted in a coup by General Augusto Pinochet which plunged the country into a dictatorship. Boric is sign of the changing times. Here’s why.