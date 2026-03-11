Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's daughter Tina Ahuja breaks silence on their divorce rumours: 'There has been turbulence'
WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 11, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
1.The Last Empress of Iran
Farah Pahlavi remains a prominent symbol of Iran’s former monarchy. Born as Farah Diba in Tehran in 1938, she became the country’s last Empress and the only modern royal to hold the title Shahbanu. Her reign ended with the Iranian Revolution, which abolished the monarchy and transformed Iran’s political system.
2.Education and Early Years
Raised in Tehran, Farah came from a family with roots in Iranian Azerbaijan and northern Iran. She studied at several prestigious schools before moving to Paris to pursue architecture at the École Spéciale d’Architecture. Her life took a dramatic turn during her student years abroad.
3.Meeting the Shah
While studying in Paris, Farah met Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, at a reception hosted by the Iranian Embassy in 1959. Their meeting soon led to marriage later that year, bringing Farah into the centre of Iranian royal life.
4.Becoming Shahbanu
Farah married the Shah in December 1959 and quickly became a global figure known for elegance and diplomacy. In 1967 she was officially crowned Empress, the first woman in modern Iranian history to receive the title formally, strengthening her influence within the royal court.
5.Champion of Arts and Culture
During her years as Empress, Farah strongly supported cultural development. She helped establish the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, which houses valuable works by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock. She also promoted museums and heritage institutions across the country.
6.Exile After the Revolution
The monarchy collapsed during the Iranian Revolution, forcing the royal family to leave Iran in January 1979. The new government was led by Ruhollah Khomeini, who established the Islamic Republic and ended the Pahlavi dynasty’s rule.
7.Life Today
Today, Farah divides her time between the United States and France. Although decades have passed since the fall of the monarchy, she continues to participate in cultural events and speak publicly about Iran’s history and its hopes for a more open and democratic future.