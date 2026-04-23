4 . How did he created it?

4

Sam in an interview with The Wired revealed that he used generative AI tools to design woman's face and body Earlier, he generated a typical blonde girl and made content, but the engagement was low. Later, the chatbot suggested him to make the 'hot' influencer with “MAGA,” ideology, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. And so, in January 2025, he created “Emily Hart,” an American blonde nurse, who hates immigrants and supports conservative ideas.