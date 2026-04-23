Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Result 2026 DECLARED: Karnataka Board Class 10 results at karresults.nic.in; DigiLocker
Viral video: Aryan Khan gets into ugly fight with boys, runs away from wedding, netizens say 'Pathaan ka beta hai, sabko akele dho dega'
US President Donald Trump reshares post labelling India, China ‘hellholes, gangsters with laptops' amid birthright citizenship row
West Bengal Election 2026: Poll violence in Murshidabad as TMC and Humayun Kabir party workers clash
Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 23, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more
US Navy Secretary John C Phelan exits Trump administration amid naval blockade of Iran in Strait of Hormuz; Who will succeed him?
West Bengal elections 2026: Blast near polling station in Murshidabad district, several injured; WATCH
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Class 10, Class 12 results to be announced today; How to download scorecard on website, Digilocker, Umang App
Sensex declines over 600 points, Nifty remains below 24,300 amid US-Iran fragile ceasefire; TCS gains
West Bengal Election 2026: Rahul Gandhi to storm Bengal with 3 rallies day after police denial
WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 23, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
1.Meet Emily Hart
Emily Hart, a popular MAGA influencer, and a hot nurse, that looked like a normal blonde woman, but turned out that it is not a real person but an AI-generated model. What made her so popular? The typical 'hot girl' which had a political tilt towards Donald Trump, this gave a major push and made ger popular among Trump's MAGA-supporters.
2.Pro-Trump content
AI MAGA influencer, Emily Hart was very popular among Trump supporters and conservatives. She posted content on anti-abortion opinions saying 'Abortion is murder', and anti-immigration ideas. She posted the conservative commentary content while posing in bikinis, while doing fishing, and drinking beer. The engagement and algorithm gave a major push to the content. The captions on the reels be like: “Unpopular opinion: People who don’t respect America should be kicked out of our great nation."
3.Who made this AI generated MAGA influencer?
Following a bombshell investigation, it was revealed that a 22-year old man from India. Sam is behind the creation of this viral AI MAGA influencer. After the account of the influencer was banned, Sam moved onto focus on his studies as he aspires to become an Orthopedic surgeon.
4.How did he created it?
Sam in an interview with The Wired revealed that he used generative AI tools to design woman's face and body Earlier, he generated a typical blonde girl and made content, but the engagement was low. Later, the chatbot suggested him to make the 'hot' influencer with “MAGA,” ideology, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. And so, in January 2025, he created “Emily Hart,” an American blonde nurse, who hates immigrants and supports conservative ideas.
5.Indian man made dollars
During an interview with The Wired, Sam revealed that through the AI influencer content he was making dollars, as the reels were getting views in millions, and the followers were also increasing rapidly on the page. He even posted the content on OnlyFan rival Fanvue, and was flooded with money.