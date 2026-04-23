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Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

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Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

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Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Emily Hart, a popular MAGA influencer, and a hot nurse, that looked like a normal blonde woman, but turned out that it is not a real person but an AI-generated model. Who made this AI generated MAGA influencer? An Indian medical student, who earned thoudands of dollars through posting AI content.

Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 23, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

1.Meet Emily Hart

Meet Emily Hart
1

Emily Hart, a popular MAGA influencer, and a hot nurse, that looked like a normal blonde woman, but turned out that it is not a real person but an AI-generated model. What made her so popular? The typical 'hot girl' which had a political tilt towards Donald Trump, this gave a major push and made ger popular among Trump's MAGA-supporters. 

 

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2.Pro-Trump content

Pro-Trump content
2

AI MAGA influencer, Emily Hart was very popular among Trump supporters and conservatives. She posted content on  anti-abortion opinions saying 'Abortion is murder', and anti-immigration ideas. She posted the conservative commentary content while posing in bikinis, while doing fishing, and drinking beer. The engagement and algorithm gave a major push to the content. The captions on the reels be like: “Unpopular opinion: People who don’t respect America should be kicked out of our great nation."

3.Who made this AI generated MAGA influencer?

Who made this AI generated MAGA influencer?
3

Following a bombshell investigation, it was revealed that a 22-year old man from India. Sam is behind the creation of this viral AI MAGA influencer. After the account of the influencer was banned, Sam moved onto focus on his studies as he aspires to become an Orthopedic surgeon.

4.How did he created it?

How did he created it?
4

Sam in an interview with The Wired revealed that he used generative AI tools to design woman's face and body Earlier, he generated a typical blonde girl and made content, but the engagement was low. Later, the chatbot suggested him to make the 'hot' influencer with “MAGA,” ideology, referring to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. And so, in January 2025, he created “Emily Hart,” an American blonde nurse, who hates immigrants and supports conservative ideas. 

 

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5.Indian man made dollars

Indian man made dollars
5

During an interview with The Wired, Sam revealed that through the AI influencer content he was making dollars, as the reels were getting views in millions, and the followers were also increasing  rapidly on the page. He even posted the content on OnlyFan rival Fanvue, and was flooded with money.

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