Pravrajya Suruchi | Apr 08, 2025, 09:19 PM IST
1.Crown Prince of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan was appointed as Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008. He is the son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.
2.Highly Educated and Trained
He studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK and also went to the London School of Economics. His education focused on leadership, economics, and defense.
3.A Poet at Heart
He writes poetry under the pen name Fazza, often inspired by love, patriotism, and culture. His poems are popular among Emiratis.
4.Sports and Fitness Lover
Sheikh Hamdan is very athletic and takes part in horse riding, skydiving, diving, and camel racing. He has even won medals in endurance horse racing.
5.A Family Man
He got married in 2019 to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saeed bin Thani Al Maktoum. In 2021, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.
6.Passionate About the People and Environment
He connects with Dubai citizens through social media, promotes sustainability, and is often seen taking part in community events and volunteer work.