Meet Daniel Scali, who broke Guinness World Record with 3,182 push-ups in an hour

Daniel Scali, who is an Australian athlete, performed 3,182 push-ups in an hour to break a Guinness World Record. He pushed himself to the edge to achieve the incredibly difficult feat.
Daniel set the record in April this year for most push-ups in one hour (male), with the whopping number of 3,182 - over a hundred push-ups more than the previous record, 3,054 achieved by fellow Australian Jarrad Young in 2021.
1. About Daniel
According to the Guinness World Record, Daniel suffers from CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome), which started when he broke his arm at the age of 12.
Growing up was difficult for him since he was frequently unable to leave the house due to the chronic, incurable pain caused by CRPS.
He had to be hospitalised for months at a time to have a local anaesthesia applied to his left arm in order to relieve his pain, GWR said.
(Photo: Guinness World Record)
2. Other record by Daniel
Daniel is also a record holder for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male). Back in August 2021, he planked for an incredible 9 hours 30 min 01 sec. Daniel added an extra hour to the previous record held by George Hood (US).
(Photo: Guinness World Record)
3. Training
To beat the record, Daniel trained with mindset and performance coach Michael Sorgiovanni, who also worked with him during his first record attempt. First, he built up strength and resistance by exercising with push-ups every day.
Moreover, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday he regularly trained with Sorgiovanni, to make sure the form of his push-ups was correct.
(Photo: Guinness World Record)
4. Diet
During the training, Daniel recalls that his diet didn’t change much. He doesn’t have a sweet tooth and his eating habits were already healthy before he started training for this attempt.
Normally, he would have lunch with rice and chicken and dine with a high-protein meal.