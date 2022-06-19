Meet Daniel Scali, who broke Guinness World Record with 3,182 push-ups in an hour

Daniel Scali is also a record holder for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (male).

Daniel Scali, who is an Australian athlete, performed 3,182 push-ups in an hour to break a Guinness World Record. He pushed himself to the edge to achieve the incredibly difficult feat.

Daniel set the record in April this year for most push-ups in one hour (male), with the whopping number of 3,182 - over a hundred push-ups more than the previous record, 3,054 achieved by fellow Australian Jarrad Young in 2021.