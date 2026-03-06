FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Sanju Samson in, Jasprit Bumrah misses out: ICC announces T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament nominees

Dhurandhar 2 trailer release tomorrow; Ranveer Singh-Sara Arjun's actioner advance booking set to create history, details here

Nita Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant's 'chirpy' moment with MS Dhoni and Sakshi at T20 WC Semi-Final leaves internet in awe; watch video

Karnataka social media ban: Children under 16 restricted from platforms, announces CM Siddaramaiah; Here's what parents should know

T20 WC Semi-final: MS Dhoni's reaction to wife Sakshi's hyper celebration at 'false wicket' goes viral, fans say, 'Even captain cool...'; Watch

Building What Didn't Exist: Arisha Nigam and India's changing conversation around wellness

Anurag Dobhal's brother Kalam Ink hits back at torture claims, says 'one‑sided story'

Inside Jungle Safari India Safari Operations

Janhvi Kapoor's Barefoot Pilgrimage: Actress walks from Alipiri to Tirumala on 29th birthday, watch video

Iran seeking for negotiations with US amid conflict? Donald Trump says, 'they're calling, i said you're little late'

Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth

Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Nepalese rapper, engineer and former Mayor of Kathmandu, is a top contender for Prime Minister in the 2026 elections. Know about his family, educational background, net worth and more.

Monica Singh | Mar 06, 2026, 12:24 PM IST

1.Meet Balendra Shah – Nepal’s Rising Political Star

Meet Balendra Shah – Nepal’s Rising Political Star
1

Balendra 'Balen' Shah, born April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu, is a structural engineer, rapper and politician. Former Mayor of Kathmandu (2022–2026), he is now a strong contender for Nepal’s Prime Minister in the 2026 general elections, representing the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

2.Balendra Shah early life and education

Balendra Shah early life and education
2

Balendra Shah completed his schooling at V.S. Niketan Secondary School and later pursued higher education at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). His engineering background has informed his approach to urban development and civic projects in Kathmandu.

3.From rapper to politician

From rapper to politician
3

Before politics, Balendra Shah gained popularity in Nepal’s hip-hop scene. He released his first song, 'Sadak Balak,' in 2012 and later participated in the popular YouTube rap battle series 'Raw Barz,' becoming a recognised voice for urban youth.

4.Balendra Shah personal life and family

Balendra Shah personal life and family
4

Balendra Shah belongs to a Madhesi Hindu family with roots in Mahottari. He is married to Sabina Kafle since 2018. His father, Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurvedic practitioner, passed away in 2025. Family and cultural roots have shaped his identity and values.

5.Balendra Shah's controversies

Balendra Shah's controversies
5

Balendra Shah’s tenure as Kathmandu’s mayor attracted controversy for several bold actions, including demolition drives against illegal structures and a temporary ban on Indian films. He also faced criticism in November 2025 after a late-night Facebook post, later deleted, in which he used abusive language while criticising several countries, including India, and major political parties.

6.Nepal Elections 2026 – Prime Ministerial Bid

Nepal Elections 2026 – Prime Ministerial Bid
6

Balendra Shah is contesting from Jhapa-5, challenging a stronghold of former PM KP Sharma Oli. Joining the Rastriya Swatantra Party in late 2025, he has emerged as a prime ministerial candidate, gaining strong support among the younger generation, especially after anti-corruption protests in 2025.

7.Balendra Shah's net worth

Balendra Shah's net worth
7

Balendra Shah has an estimated net worth between 5-6 crores Nepalese rupees, which is roughly between 3.1-3.8 crores Indian rupees. Reportedly, he earns over 3 lakh Nepalese rupees every month from his profession and politics, according to a report by Sunday Guardian.

