Nepal Election 2026: Meet Balendra 'Balen' Shah, Gen Z-backed frontrunner who once sparked outrage with 'Fu** India' post; know about his education, family, net worth

WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 06, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
1.Meet Balendra Shah – Nepal’s Rising Political Star
Balendra 'Balen' Shah, born April 27, 1990, in Kathmandu, is a structural engineer, rapper and politician. Former Mayor of Kathmandu (2022–2026), he is now a strong contender for Nepal’s Prime Minister in the 2026 general elections, representing the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).
2.Balendra Shah early life and education
Balendra Shah completed his schooling at V.S. Niketan Secondary School and later pursued higher education at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). His engineering background has informed his approach to urban development and civic projects in Kathmandu.
3.From rapper to politician
Before politics, Balendra Shah gained popularity in Nepal’s hip-hop scene. He released his first song, 'Sadak Balak,' in 2012 and later participated in the popular YouTube rap battle series 'Raw Barz,' becoming a recognised voice for urban youth.
4.Balendra Shah personal life and family
Balendra Shah belongs to a Madhesi Hindu family with roots in Mahottari. He is married to Sabina Kafle since 2018. His father, Ram Narayan Shah, an Ayurvedic practitioner, passed away in 2025. Family and cultural roots have shaped his identity and values.
5.Balendra Shah's controversies
Balendra Shah’s tenure as Kathmandu’s mayor attracted controversy for several bold actions, including demolition drives against illegal structures and a temporary ban on Indian films. He also faced criticism in November 2025 after a late-night Facebook post, later deleted, in which he used abusive language while criticising several countries, including India, and major political parties.
6.Nepal Elections 2026 – Prime Ministerial Bid
Balendra Shah is contesting from Jhapa-5, challenging a stronghold of former PM KP Sharma Oli. Joining the Rastriya Swatantra Party in late 2025, he has emerged as a prime ministerial candidate, gaining strong support among the younger generation, especially after anti-corruption protests in 2025.
7.Balendra Shah's net worth
Balendra Shah has an estimated net worth between 5-6 crores Nepalese rupees, which is roughly between 3.1-3.8 crores Indian rupees. Reportedly, he earns over 3 lakh Nepalese rupees every month from his profession and politics, according to a report by Sunday Guardian.