Man deadlifts 129 kg with one finger to break Guinness World Record

Steve Keeler deadlifted the incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds to break Guinness World Record.
A man from UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the heaviest deadlift with one finger.
Steve Keeler deadlifted 129.50 kg by using just his middle finger. “It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift,” he said about his record.
1. Who is Steve Keeler?
Keeler is the Kent-based martial artist who made the attempt to break the record in Ashford, Kent in February 2022.
By lifting the whopping total of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb), Steve has broken the decade-old record by almost 10 kilos. (Photo: Guinness World Record)
2. 129.50 kg weight
Steve lifted six iron weight discs at the same time: a smaller one measuring roughly 10 kg, one 20 kg, three measuring a little over 25 kg each and one measuring 26 kg.
3. Training
The 48-year-old has been training for the past four years. Steve has practiced karate since he was 18 and discovered his hand had excellent strength through judo grips.
He's also been training in the dojo ever since he was a teenager. He discovered that his bare hands could break breezes blocks, and soon realized he had strong bones. (Photo: Facebook/Kent Karate Schools)
4. Previous record holder
The previous record-holder, Benik Israyelyan, lifted 116.90 kg (257.72 lb) with his right middle finger in 2011.
In the same year, Benik decided to give it another try and bettered his own record. He managed to achieve the incredible weight of 121.70 kg (268.30 lb) - a result that had remained unbeaten until Steve tackled the challenge. (Photo: Guinness World Record)