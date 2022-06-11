Man deadlifts 129 kg with one finger to break Guinness World Record

Steve Keeler deadlifted the incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds to break Guinness World Record.

A man from UK has broken the Guinness World Record for the heaviest deadlift with one finger.

Steve Keeler deadlifted 129.50 kg by using just his middle finger. “It’s incredibly painful, but my fingers are strong and I am proud of my lift,” he said about his record.

He deadlifted the incredible weight of 129.50 kg (285.49 lb) for eight seconds.