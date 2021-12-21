Lockdown-like curbs in Europe can impact India ahead of Christmas festivities

Several countries across Europe have decided to impose lockdown-like curbs to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

As the number of Omicron cases is increasing across the world, many countries have decided to impose fresh COVID-19 curbs inside their borders. Omicron is spreading faster than anticipated, and is having a massive impact in a lot of European countries.

Many countries in Europe have tightened their restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year due to the sudden spread of COVID-19 in their borders once again. Let’s have a look at the European countries that have imposed lockdown-like curbs due to the Omicron scare.