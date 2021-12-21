Lockdown-like curbs in Europe can impact India ahead of Christmas festivities

Several countries across Europe have decided to impose lockdown-like curbs to stop the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
As the number of Omicron cases is increasing across the world, many countries have decided to impose fresh COVID-19 curbs inside their borders. Omicron is spreading faster than anticipated, and is having a massive impact in a lot of European countries.
Many countries in Europe have tightened their restrictions ahead of Christmas and New Year due to the sudden spread of COVID-19 in their borders once again. Let’s have a look at the European countries that have imposed lockdown-like curbs due to the Omicron scare.
1. United Kingdom
According to media reports, the UK administration is currently planning to impose a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown plan after Christmas to stop the spread of Omicron in the country. (Photo- Reuters)
2. The Netherlands
The Netherlands has recorded a large influx of Omicron cases in the past few days and so, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte decided to impose a lockdown in the country during the Christmas period. (Photo- Reuters)
3. Germany
The government of Germany is currently worried about a “massive fifth wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the Omicron variant, and so the country has banned travellers from the UK who want to enter the country. (Photo- Reuters)
4. France
France has also decided to impose COVID-19 curbs similar to Germany by banning tourists coming from Britain during these uncertain times. The country has also decided to tighten COVID-19 restrictions during the Christmas season. (Photo- Reuters)
5. Omicron spread in Europe to impact India?
The spread of Omicron in Europe can have an impact on India as Christmas and New Year as many people travel back and forth between the two during the festive season. According to past trends, the increase in COVID-19 cases in India is usually reported soon after it is reported from Europe.