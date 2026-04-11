Lockdown in Islamabad: Security tightened, over 10000 military officials and para rangers deployed, roads closed, Pakistan braces up for high-stake US-Iran talks

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Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 11, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
1.Security tightened, police personnel deployed
Over 10,000 military and police personnel has been deployed in Islamabad. Several army personnel and paramilitary rangers were also deployed. Moreover, military checkpoints have also been multiplied across major arteries.
2.Lockdown: Schools, shops shut
Islamabad was in lockdown for preparations of Islamabad talks. A public holiday was declared on Thursday and Friday and the streets were eerily empty. Examinations of several government schools in the 'red zone' was also postponed.
3.'Special traffic plan'
Islamabad Traffic Police has implemented special traffic plan, as Pakistan locak media reported. Heavy traffic has been barred from entering the capital for two days. Key arteries are shut while multiple diversions have been put in place along the Islamabad Express Highway due to the movement of foreign delegations.
4.Access to Luxury Serena Hotel blocked
Access to a 3-km zone around the five-star luxury Serena Hotel was shut as both the US and Iranian delegations are expected to stay at the hotel. All other guests were asked to check out by Sunday as it had been "requisitioned" for "an important event".
5.Aerial security tightened
Earlier, Pakistan also activated aerial defence for US and Iran delegations arrival, and dispatched several fighter jets. According to reports, Pakistan has deployed multiple fighter jets alongside C-130 transport aircraft, aerial refuelling tankers, and AWACS platforms.