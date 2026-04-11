Islamabad talks: From US VP Vance, Trump's son in law to Iran Foreign Minister, Parliament Speaker; who all are in US-Iran delegations in Pakistan for ceasefire talks?

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Vanshika Tyagi | Apr 11, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
1.US Vice President JD Vance
From US ide, Vice president JD Vance is leading the delegation for peace talks with Iran in Pakistan's Islamabad. US Vice President JD Vance landed in Islamabad, where he was received by Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshall Asim Munir and Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on April 11.
2.Steve Witkoff
The US delegation includes Steve Witkoff, who is a Special Envoy to the Middle East and special envoy for peace missions.
3.Jared Kushner
Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has also joined the US delegation in Pakistan for truce talks. Jared Kushner is an advisor to President Trump. He is married to Ivanka Trump, Donald trump's daughter.
4.Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has also arrived in Pakistan along with foreign minister Abbas Araghchi. Howeverm when he boarded the flight, he shared a photo where he was seen standing against empty seats in the plane, each bearing images of school children killed in a missile strike on a school in Minab along with their school bags and a flower.
5.Abbas Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi s leading the Iran delegation and arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on April 11, 2026 he was welcomed by Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.
6.Pakistan as 'mediators'
From Pakistan side, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir will play role as key mediator for US-Iran "make or break" talks.