Photos

WORLD

Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Smoke was seen after Iran launched drones and missiles at Gulf states, retaliating against US and Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Apurwa Amit | Mar 02, 2026, 12:40 PM IST

1.US embassy in Kuwait under attack

US embassy in Kuwait under attack
1

Black smoke was seen rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City after Iranian strikes, prompting a security alert urging people to stay away. The embassy didn't confirm if it was hit, but sirens sounded in the city following the attacks.

2.Iran's retaliatory strikes

Iran's retaliatory strikes
2

Iran launched missiles and drones toward Gulf states, including Dubai, in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes caused localized damage and fires, with areas near the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah affected.

3.Satellite images show damage

Satellite images show damage
3

Satellite images reveal dark plumes of smoke rising from Dubai, particularly near coastal and logistics zones. Before-and-after images show a clear skyline followed by concentrated smoke columns, indicating localized blazes.

4.Regional escalation

Regional escalation
4

The conflict has widened across the region, with the UAE recommending remote work for private-sector employees until Tuesday. Israel has pledged "non-stop" strikes against Iranian leadership and military targets, while Iran vows revenge.

5.Global concerns rise

Global concerns rise
5

The situation has heightened concerns globally, with the US State Department issuing a worldwide alert for American citizens to exercise caution. The conflict's impact is being felt across the region, with air raid sirens sounding in several cities.

