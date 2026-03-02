Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'
Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata
Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%
PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'
WORLD
Apurwa Amit | Mar 02, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
1.US embassy in Kuwait under attack
Black smoke was seen rising from the US embassy in Kuwait City after Iranian strikes, prompting a security alert urging people to stay away. The embassy didn't confirm if it was hit, but sirens sounded in the city following the attacks.
2.Iran's retaliatory strikes
Iran launched missiles and drones toward Gulf states, including Dubai, in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes caused localized damage and fires, with areas near the Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah affected.
3.Satellite images show damage
Satellite images reveal dark plumes of smoke rising from Dubai, particularly near coastal and logistics zones. Before-and-after images show a clear skyline followed by concentrated smoke columns, indicating localized blazes.
4.Regional escalation
The conflict has widened across the region, with the UAE recommending remote work for private-sector employees until Tuesday. Israel has pledged "non-stop" strikes against Iranian leadership and military targets, while Iran vows revenge.
5.Global concerns rise
The situation has heightened concerns globally, with the US State Department issuing a worldwide alert for American citizens to exercise caution. The conflict's impact is being felt across the region, with air raid sirens sounding in several cities.