Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 01, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
1.Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on X, that seven senior Iranian military commanders, "Ali Shamkhani, Mohammad Pakpour, Saleh Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Hossein Jabal Amelian, Reza Mozaffari-Nia. The world is a better place without them." According to the IDF, the operation was executed by the Israel Air Force (IAF) after the Military Intelligence Directorate identified two separate locations in Tehran where high-ranking Iranian security officials were gathered.
2.Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh
Aziz Nasirzadeh was an Iranian military officer and the Iranian Minister of Defense in the Government of Masoud Pezeshkian from 2024 to 2026. He was Deputy of Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces from September 2021 to 2024, and the commander of the Iranian Air Force (IRIAF) from August 2018 to September 2021. He is said to be reportedly killed in the 2026 Israeli–United States strikes on Iran.
3.IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour
The Israeli military further confirmed the death of Mohammad Pakpour, identified as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The IDF accused Pakpour of spearheading a "plan to destroy Israel" and of overseeing missile and drone operations directed against Israeli targets.
4.Mohammad Shirazi
Mohammad Shirazi, chief of Military Bureau of Supreme leader Ali Khamenei was also killed by Israel, as IDF claims. Along with him, Head of Intelligence of Khatem Alanbieh Command, Saleh Asadi was also killed.
5.Ali Shamkhani
Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a prominent figure in Iran's defence establishment was also killed in Israel targeted attack. The IDF noted that Shamkhani had also been targeted during last year's hostilities.
6.Reza Muzafari Nia
Reza Muzafari Nia is the fomer chairman of SPND. He was among the two officials from SPND along with its chairman, Hossein Jabal Amelian, who were killed. SPND is responsible for developing and building nuclear weapons.