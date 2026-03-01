Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

2 . Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh

Aziz Nasirzadeh was an Iranian military officer and the Iranian Minister of Defense in the Government of Masoud Pezeshkian from 2024 to 2026. He was Deputy of Chief of Staff for the Iranian Armed Forces from September 2021 to 2024, and the commander of the Iranian Air Force (IRIAF) from August 2018 to September 2021. He is said to be reportedly killed in the 2026 Israeli–United States strikes on Iran.