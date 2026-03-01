FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'

Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'

Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured

US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei WATCH

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who was Amir Nasirzadeh? Iran Defence Minister believed to be killed in US-Israel joint attacks

Iran confirms supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, who will succeed him?

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed, claims Donald Trump: ‘One of the most evil people in history’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Ali Larijani be next Supreme Leader of Iran?

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Ahead of 'Operation Epic Fury', did Donald Trump give green signal to Iran strikes despite 'high-risk, high-reward' warning?

Ahead of Operation Epic Fury, did Trump greenlight Iran strikes despite 'high-ri

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes

Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike

Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes

US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured

HomePhotos

WORLD

Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

Iran launched missiles at several Gulf countries in retaliation for US-Israel strikes on its leaders. UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia reported intercepted attacks, minor casualties, and infrastructure damage, while Oman remained unharmed, continuing its role as a regional mediator.

Monica Singh | Mar 01, 2026, 10:03 AM IST

1.United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)

United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)
1

Several missiles launched from Iran were intercepted over Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Despite the interception, at least one person was reportedly killed. The incident highlights the escalating regional tensions and the effectiveness of the UAE’s air defence systems in protecting its urban centers.

Advertisement

2.Bahrain (Manama)

Bahrain (Manama)
2

A missile strike targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The government condemned the attack as a 'treacherous assault' and a clear violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty. The incident underscores Bahrain’s strategic importance as a host to US military forces in the Gulf.

3.Kuwait (Ali Al-Salem Air Base & International Airport)

Kuwait (Ali Al-Salem Air Base & International Airport)
3

Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base came under attack from several ballistic missiles, all of which were successfully intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. In a separate incident, a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing minor injuries to several staff members and material damage to part of the passenger terminal. These events reflect Kuwait’s vulnerability to regional missile threats.

4.Qatar (Northern Radar & Airspace)

Qatar (Northern Radar & Airspace)
4

Qatar’s Defence Ministry reported that all incoming missiles were intercepted before entering the country’s airspace, in line with a pre-approved security plan. Sources also indicated that an Iranian missile targeted a long-range early warning radar in northern Qatar, but no casualties were reported. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Saudi Arabia (Riyadh & Eastern Region)

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh & Eastern Region)
5

Iranian strikes targeted Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, but the attacks were successfully repelled. Saudi authorities stressed that the assaults were unjustifiable and emphasised that the kingdom would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for operations against Iran. 

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory for foreign nationals, says, 'contact nearest...'
Stranded in India due to US-Israel and Iran conflict? MEA issues advisory
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed, 18 injured
Maharashtra: Massive explosion at explosive factory in Nagpur's Katol; 15 killed
US-Israel strikes Iran: Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing death of Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei WATCH
Iranian anchor breaks down on TV while announcing Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's Chief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured in photos after joint strikes
US-Israel Attack on Iran: Tehran and other cities hit, devastation captured
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4? Check state-wise school, bank holiday date
Holi 2026: Holika dahan, rangwali holi to be celebrated on March 3 or 4?
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 World Cup history
From Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir: Top 5 best Indian batters in T20 WC history
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement