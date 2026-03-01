Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge

Badminton star PV Sindhu describes frightening moments at Dubai Airport amid Israel-Iran war, says 'Explosion close to...'
WORLD
Monica Singh | Mar 01, 2026, 10:03 AM IST
1.United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi)
Several missiles launched from Iran were intercepted over Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE. Despite the interception, at least one person was reportedly killed. The incident highlights the escalating regional tensions and the effectiveness of the UAE’s air defence systems in protecting its urban centers.
2.Bahrain (Manama)
A missile strike targeted the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain. The government condemned the attack as a 'treacherous assault' and a clear violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty. The incident underscores Bahrain’s strategic importance as a host to US military forces in the Gulf.
3.Kuwait (Ali Al-Salem Air Base & International Airport)
Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem Air Base came under attack from several ballistic missiles, all of which were successfully intercepted by the country’s air defence systems. In a separate incident, a drone targeted Kuwait International Airport, causing minor injuries to several staff members and material damage to part of the passenger terminal. These events reflect Kuwait’s vulnerability to regional missile threats.
4.Qatar (Northern Radar & Airspace)
Qatar’s Defence Ministry reported that all incoming missiles were intercepted before entering the country’s airspace, in line with a pre-approved security plan. Sources also indicated that an Iranian missile targeted a long-range early warning radar in northern Qatar, but no casualties were reported.
5.Saudi Arabia (Riyadh & Eastern Region)
Iranian strikes targeted Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s eastern region, but the attacks were successfully repelled. Saudi authorities stressed that the assaults were unjustifiable and emphasised that the kingdom would not allow its airspace or territory to be used for operations against Iran.