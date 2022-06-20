International Yoga Day 2022: History, significance, theme and more

This year, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga will be observed across the world.
International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga for health and well-being.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on Tuesday on the International Day of Yoga.
The programme is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Know about the history, significance, and more about the big day.
1. International Yoga Day 2022 theme
The theme of International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. This theme was decided considering the importance of yoga and how it benefited the masses in keeping safe and healthy during the outbreak of coronavirus.
This year’s theme sheds light on the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, physical and emotional strife for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also focuses that there is a greater need for inculcating better health practices in our day-to-day life through yoga.
2. History
The idea for the yoga day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.
The proposal to celebrate the International Day of Yoga on 21 June was approved by 193 members on December 11, 2014. For the first time, it was celebrated on 21 June 2015.
3. Significance
The International Yoga Day is observed to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.
The significance of the day can be seen in the light of spreading awareness on the issue of mental and physical well-being.
The day also aims to inculcate a habit of meditation for the peace of mind and the self-awareness which is necessary to survive in a stress-free environment.
4. Why is Yoga Day celebrated?
The day is celebrated to honour the traditional practice of yoga, which emanated in India. Yoga helps in reducing stress and anxiety, besides providing physical relaxation.
The aim of International Yoga Day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.