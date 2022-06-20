International Yoga Day 2022: History, significance, theme and more

This year, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga will be observed across the world.

International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga for health and well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass yoga demonstration event in Mysuru on Tuesday on the International Day of Yoga.

The programme is being held in the physical mode after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Know about the history, significance, and more about the big day.