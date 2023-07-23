Search icon
Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Indian business tycoon, Ravi Ruia recently bought a mansion in London worth Rs 11,88 crore. Know details of the lavish mansion:

  • Jul 23, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Indian business tycoon, Ravi Ruia recently bought a mansion in London worth Rs 11,88 crore. This is the largest residential transaction in the UK capital in recent years. The mansion is called Hanover Lodge Home. It is situated at 150 Park Road and overlooks Regent's Park. (Photos: walterlilly.co.uk)

Here are some interior shots of the early nineteenth-century mansion:

The mansion was designed in 1827 by John Nash, who also constructed Buckingham Palace. 

 

The mansion has a gym, sauna, and gallery. It also has accommodation for in-house staff. 

 



The mansion also has a swimming pool that can be converted into a ballroom. 

 



The mansion was owned as recently as two years ago by Goncharenko, the former deputy chief executive officer of Gazprom Invest Yug, a subsidiary of the Russian state-run energy firm. 

 



