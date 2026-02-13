Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

1 month, 17 stadiums: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Delhi Khel Mahakumbh at Chhatrasal
WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 14, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
1.Aerial view of the island
The Department of Justice has released various photographs of the island, including its aerial view. It shows a cluster of blue-roofed buildings in the island’s northern part, with other structures spread across the remaining.
The place has been maligned due to association with the disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly, along with other accused, used to rape women and girls, some of them even 12-years-old and some reportedly trafficked from as far as southeast Asia.
2.Swimming pool
A swimming pool beautifully located on its western side and also what looks like a helicopter landing pad in the eastern.
3.USD 8 million worth of Island
The luxury retreat, purchased for an estimated USD 8 million in 1998, contains a main house, three guest cottages, a helipad, and a dock. It also includes accommodations for staff and a desalination system. Epstein had completely changed Little St James by 2010 as he had the main villa renovated, four more built along with a new pool and stone cabins.
4.A 'temple'
At one of its corners, it houses a mysterious box-shaped blue-and-white striped building, spread over 3,500 square feet and structured on an elevated point, with an arch over the entrance. According to US broadcaster NBC, it contains the building records and was supposed to be a “music pavilion’. However, the building shown in the records and the actual one are different. It is called ‘the temple’ by some without windows.
5.Large bedrooms
Some pictures taken in 2020 and released by the US House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee in December last year showed large bedrooms with simple designs, lavish living rooms and bathrooms.
6.How to reach Epstein's private island
A picture shows a yellow dentist’s chair, which sparks speculation about its use. The DoJ documents also show restaurant-style kitchens, properly manicured lawns, and a huge collection of art and statues, with some wasting away in storehouses. As there was no space for an airstrip and the island far from the populated territories, the only way for visitors to come was by boat.