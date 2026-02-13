Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences

1 . Aerial view of the island

The Department of Justice has released various photographs of the island, including its aerial view. It shows a cluster of blue-roofed buildings in the island’s northern part, with other structures spread across the remaining.

The place has been maligned due to association with the disgraced American financier and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly, along with other accused, used to rape women and girls, some of them even 12-years-old and some reportedly trafficked from as far as southeast Asia.