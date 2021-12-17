India to raise legal age of marriage for women to 21 years - Here's a look at the global trend

Right to Equality and the Right Against Exploitation under the Constitution of India guarantees gender equality and the proposal is a commitment to it
The Modi government has raised the minimum age of marriage for women in India from 18 to 21 years. The Union Cabinet passed the proposal to this effect on Wednesday after recommendations from the Centre's task force. The decision has been taken to build on women's rights and consider issues like the age of motherhood, lowering maternal mortality rate and nutritional level.
With the implementation of this decision, the marriageable age for both men and women will become at par in the country to 21 years. The Right to Equality and the Right Against Exploitation under the Constitution of India guarantees gender equality. The proposed legislation is a commitment of the government towards the same.
However, the proposal has sparked off a debate within the nation as there is opposition from certain sections of the society. So while we debate on the subject, here's a look at the legal marriage age of women in other countries.
1. Trinidad and Tobago
Under Civil Marriage law, you must be 18 years of age to marry in Trinidad and Tobago, but exemptions may be granted on religious grounds. The minimum age for Muslim marriages in the country is 12 years and the minimum age for Hindu marriages is 16 years.
2. Estonia
The Northern European country of Estonia has the lowest marriageable age on the continent. In Estonia teenagers at the age of 15 are allowed to marry with parental consent. However, a person who is at least 18 years old is considered to be of an age to marry.
3. Niger
In Niger, family law has several sources - the Civil Code, customs and international legal instruments. The Civil Code sets the minimum age of marriage at 18 years for boys and 15 years for girls, but the majority of unions take place under customary law.
4. United Kingdom
People in England and Wales are allowed to marry at the age of 18 years. However, they can also marry at the age of 16 or 17 with parental consent. UK has no law that prohibits marriages held under this age, according to a BBC report.
5. United States
The marriage age for Americans is now 18 for both genders. The consent of at least one parent or guardian is required for a person aged 16 or 17 to get married. Males at the time of marriage must be at least 18 years of age, while females aged 16 to 17 can marry with the consent of at least one parent or guardian.
However, in Nebraska the minimum age is 19 while in Mississippi the minimum marriageable age is 21 years.
6. China
In China, marriage registration procedures have always had an age limit. Currently, the legal marriage age for men is 22 years and for women, the marriageable age is 20 years.
