India to raise legal age of marriage for women to 21 years - Here's a look at the global trend

Right to Equality and the Right Against Exploitation under the Constitution of India guarantees gender equality and the proposal is a commitment to it

The Modi government has raised the minimum age of marriage for women in India from 18 to 21 years. The Union Cabinet passed the proposal to this effect on Wednesday after recommendations from the Centre's task force. The decision has been taken to build on women's rights and consider issues like the age of motherhood, lowering maternal mortality rate and nutritional level.

With the implementation of this decision, the marriageable age for both men and women will become at par in the country to 21 years. The Right to Equality and the Right Against Exploitation under the Constitution of India guarantees gender equality. The proposed legislation is a commitment of the government towards the same.

However, the proposal has sparked off a debate within the nation as there is opposition from certain sections of the society. So while we debate on the subject, here's a look at the legal marriage age of women in other countries.