In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Mar 02, 2026, 07:49 PM IST
1.Attack on Ali Khamenei
Satellite images showed dense smoke emanating from the supreme leader’s compound in the capital, Tehran, on Saturday. What appeared from them was that many buildings in the compound were severely damaged by strikes. There are satellite images of his residence under attack amid fire and smoke.
2.Claims about Khamenei’s death
Soon after the strike, Iran’s Foreign Ministry had emphasised that Khamenei was “safe and sound,” even when both US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly announced his death. “There are many signs” that Iran’s supreme leader is “no longer with us,” Netanyahu had said Saturday evening.
3.How did Ali Khamenei die?
After sources confirmed that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was meeting his top advisers, the US and Israeli forces prepared to ultimately kill him in a naval operation, according to Reuters. AUS official told the British agency the operation was based on striking first and fast to kill in a surprise attack.
4.Khamenei’s meeting
US feared that the Supreme Leader would find safe route into one of Iran’s secure networks of underground facilities if warned. Though he had originally planned to convene the meeting on Saturday evening in the capital, US sources said, however, Israeli intelligence was informed the meeting was taking place earlier in the day, changing the US and Israel’s plans to move the strikes ahead.
5.How did the US know Khamenei’s location?
As per The New York Times, the CIA had traced Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s movements for many months and received intel of his meeting with senior Iranian officials scheduled for Saturday morning at a leadership compound in central Tehran.
6.Preparation and attack
After the confirmation, United States forwarded the intelligence with Israel, which prepared the strike targeting Iran’s top leaders, Khamenei and others, the Times reported. The operation started around 6am Israeli local time. Around after two hours, long-range missiles launched by Israeli Air Force jets struck the compound in Tehran.
Senior national security officials were reportedly collected in one building, while Khamenei was in a nearby building. The Wall Street Journal reported that around 30 bombs were dropped on the compound during the assault. With him senior officials like, Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defence Minister, and Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces have been reportedly dead.