In pictures How Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed

6 . Preparation and attack

6

After the confirmation, United States forwarded the intelligence with Israel, which prepared the strike targeting Iran’s top leaders, Khamenei and others, the Times reported. The operation started around 6am Israeli local time. Around after two hours, long-range missiles launched by Israeli Air Force jets struck the compound in Tehran.

Senior national security officials were reportedly collected in one building, while Khamenei was in a nearby building. The Wall Street Journal reported that around 30 bombs were dropped on the compound during the assault. With him senior officials like, Ali Shamkhani, head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defence Minister, and Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the IRGC Ground Forces have been reportedly dead.