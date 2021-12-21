IN PICS: Why is WHO sounding warning over fast-spreading Omicron? Know details here

1/5

"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," Tedros said.

Photo: People stand in a queue for a COVID-19 test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City - Reuters