IN PICS: Why is WHO sounding warning over fast-spreading Omicron? Know details here

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that evidence has shown Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants. "There is consistent evidence that Omicron spreads faster than other coronavirus variants and infects vaccinated and recovered people," Sputnik quoted Tedros as saying on Monday.
1. What WHO director-general says
"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the briefing. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," Tedros said.
Photo: People stand in a queue for a COVID-19 test in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City - Reuters
2. Fast growing
The chief of the UN health body's comments came amid reports that infection numbers of the new variant are doubling at least every 3 days. The new variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster than the Delta strain in countries with documented community transmission, with the number of cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days, WHO said earlier on Saturday.
Photo: People do their Christmas shopping before the Netherlands go into "strict" Christmas lockdown, in Nijmegen - Reuters
3. Data
The UN agency had added that there are still limited data on the clinical severity of Omicron. More data are needed to understand the severity profile and how severity is impacted by vaccination and pre-existing immunity, it added.
File photo: Arrivals at the international terminal at Sydney Airport as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant - Reuters
4. Early evidence
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added it would be "unwise" to conclude from early evidence that Omicron was a milder variant that previous ones.
"... with the numbers going up, all health systems are going to be under strain," Soumya Swaminathan told Geneva-based journalists.
5. Immune responses
The variant is successfully evading some immune responses, she said, meaning that the booster programmes being rolled out in many countries ought to be targeted towards people with weaker immune systems.