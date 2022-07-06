In pics: US Independence Day 2022 celebrations turn deadly with mass shootings in multiple states

Incidents of gun violence and mass shootings left the United States rattled on the Fourth of July weekend during Independence Day celebrations.
The entire country was left shaken after multiple lives were lost and dozens were left injured in shooting instances that erupted in Chicago, Indiana, Philadelphia, Minneapolis and several other states and cities, where families gathered to celebrate the US Independence Day 2022 on July 4.
Here is a look at some of the mass shootings and gun violence reports on US Independence Day 2022 –
1. Chicago’s Highland Park shooting
The deadliest of all the Independence Day shootings in US this year was the one reported from Highland Park in Chicago, when a man opened fire on the parade from a rooftop, killing 7 people and injuring 47 others in the gunfire. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Indiana’s block party shooting
Gunshots were heard from a block party in Indiana’s Gary city and 3 people were killed, while seven others were left injured. The incident took place during a Fourth of July celebration. The assailant has not been caught yet, and a probe has been ordered. (Photo – Reuters)
3. Minneapolis shooting on Independence Day 2022
A group of people were celebration the US Independence Day 2022 in an unofficial event inside a park, when a person opened fire on the crowd. While there were no fatalities, as many as eight people were left injured in the incident. (Photo – Reuters)
4. Philadelphia Art Museum shooting
People watching the fourth of July fireworks in Philadelphia were also left panicked after gunshots were heard, sending the citizens running for cover. Two policemen were left injured and sustained bullet wounds in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum. (Photo – Reuters)
5. Other shooting incidents on Fourth of July weekend
Over the course of the Independence Day 2022 weekend, many shooting incidents took place, leaving several dead and dozens of people injured. Reports of gun violence on Monday emerged from New York, Virginia, Kansas, Texas, and Wisconsin. (Photo – Reuters)