In pics: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Texas and Oklahoma

Many buildings in Oklahoma were damaged or destroyed by many tornadoes created by the storm system. Aside from flooding in sections of Oklahoma and Arkansas, the tornadoes that occurred on Wednesday night had no reported fatalities or major injuries. On Thursday, the storm system brought additional nasty weather.

The Oklahoma city of Seminole, located approximately 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, sustained significant damage from the storm. Take a look at the devastation that the tornado in Oklahoma, Texas, has left behind.