In pics: Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Texas and Oklahoma

Seminole, Oklahoma, a city 60 miles (97 kilometres) southeast of Oklahoma City, has suffered significant damage due to tornadoes.
Many buildings in Oklahoma were damaged or destroyed by many tornadoes created by the storm system. Aside from flooding in sections of Oklahoma and Arkansas, the tornadoes that occurred on Wednesday night had no reported fatalities or major injuries. On Thursday, the storm system brought additional nasty weather.
1. A storm system spawned several tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma
(pic:Twitter @HeitmanJake)
2. More than 2,900 Seminole residents remained without electricity
In Seminole, according to the Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, 63 percent of the city's utility customers were still without power as of late Thursday afternoon.
(pic:Twitter @wxmann)
3. Heavy Damages in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas
More than 1,000 structures in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas, as well as high-tension wires and wind turbines, were destroyed by a tornado on Wednesday, according to PTI's report.
(pic:Twitter @TimBacaWeather)
4. Tornadoes on Wednesday night caused no significant injuries
More severe weather is predicted to hit Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday, after the tornadoes that struck Wednesday night. There have been no reports of major casualties.
(pic:Twitter @EvenMorePi)
5. Shops closed, people struggling to get by
As things stand, shops in storm-ravaged areas of Oklahoma are experiencing challenges and have only been open for a limited period of time.
(pic:Twitter @_JalenRoss)
6. More stormy weather to be expected
Several homes and barns appeared to have suffered significant damage, and more inclement weather was forecast on Thursday, extending from Texas into areas of the southern United States.
(pic:Twitter @MarcusBagwell9)
7. Damaged roads complicate rescue efforts
Several roads and highways were blocked early Thursday morning in Oklahoma and Arkansas as a result of extensive damage caused by flash floods in those areas.
(pic:Twitter @countrygirllife)