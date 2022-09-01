IN PICS| Spain's legendary 'La Tomatina' festival returns after 2-year long gap due to COVID-19

La Tomatina is celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of August in Buñol, a medieval town of 9,000 located about 25 miles west of Valencia

The "Tomatina" festival, which returned to Bunol in eastern Spain on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, saw thousands of revelers throw 130 tonnes of overripe tomatoes at each other.

For the small Valencian village of Buñol, the fiesta is more than simply an excuse to throw tomatoes. “La Tomatina is the town’s most important showcase,” says María Vallés, councilor for tourism and La Tomatina. “All Buñoleros and Buñoleras experience it as part of our culture, of our way of being.”