IN PICS| Spain's legendary 'La Tomatina' festival returns after 2-year long gap due to COVID-19

La Tomatina is celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of August in Buñol, a medieval town of 9,000 located about 25 miles west of Valencia

  • Sep 01, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

The "Tomatina" festival, which returned to Bunol in eastern Spain on Wednesday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, saw thousands of revelers throw 130 tonnes of overripe tomatoes at each other.

La Tomatina is celebrated annually on the last Wednesday of August in Buñol, a medieval town of 9,000 located about 25 miles west of Valencia

For the small Valencian village of Buñol, the fiesta is more than simply an excuse to throw tomatoes. “La Tomatina is the town’s most important showcase,” says María Vallés, councilor for tourism and La Tomatina. “All Buñoleros and Buñoleras experience it as part of our culture, of our way of being.”

1. 'La Tomatina' is BACK!

Held in the Valencian town of Buñol, it is a festival in which the participants throw tomatoes at each other in a fight for solely entertainment purposes.

2. 130 tonnes of ripe tomatoes

130 tonnes of ripe tomatoes were being transported by six trucks as they maneuvered through the winding streets of the eastern town. Teams on the trucks distributed the stuff to the screaming crowd for an hour-long frenzy.

 

3. Revellers writhe in ripe tomatoes

4. 15,000 tickets sold

Due to ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions, only 15,000 of the 20,000 tickets were sold this year, since fewer people from Asia could attend the trip.

5. Tomato soup heaven

6. There is no escape

7. Tomatina celebrations

There have been various recreations of the festival in other parts of the world such as Nevada, Chicago, Costa Rica, Columbia, India and others.

