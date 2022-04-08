In Pics: Russian invasion leaves behind horrors, unimaginable devastations in Ukrainian cities

With photos of mass graves and streets littered with dead bodies, horrors from several Ukrainian towns have left the citizens and authorities scarred.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its second month, with reports of horrific atrocities and destruction being reported from several Ukrainian towns. One incident that made big news is the reported killings that took place in Bucha, a town near Kyiv.

Photos, visuals, and civilian accounts of streets of Bucha littered with dead bodies, mass graves, and reports of rape and torture have stunned the world and sparked a major outrage against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces.

Here are some of the horrific images that have emerged from Bucha and other towns over the last few days.