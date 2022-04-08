In Pics: Russian invasion leaves behind horrors, unimaginable devastations in Ukrainian cities

With photos of mass graves and streets littered with dead bodies, horrors from several Ukrainian towns have left the citizens and authorities scarred.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now entered its second month, with reports of horrific atrocities and destruction being reported from several Ukrainian towns. One incident that made big news is the reported killings that took place in Bucha, a town near Kyiv.
Photos, visuals, and civilian accounts of streets of Bucha littered with dead bodies, mass graves, and reports of rape and torture have stunned the world and sparked a major outrage against Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian forces.
Here are some of the horrific images that have emerged from Bucha and other towns over the last few days.
1. Destruction in Bucha
Authorities, as well as civilians, have said that the town of Bucha has been desecrated by Russian forces, with reports of rape, torture, executions and other atrocities during the invasion. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Mass graves, streets littered with bodies
The mayor of Bucha, as well as many civilians, had said that over 400 people in the town had been buried in shallow mass graves, and several others were left dead on the street, most probably for days. (Photo – Reuters)
3. Evidence of rape, civilian executions
US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price, while addressing the media on Monday, said, “We have seen credible reports of torture, rape, and civilians executed alongside their families. Their reports and images of a nightmare litany of atrocities including reports of landmines and booby traps left behind by Putin's forces.” (Photo – Reuters)
4. Putin to be tried for war crimes?
After the Bucha killings, US President Joe Biden has hit out at Russian President Vladimir Putin and has called for a war crimes trial, saying that Putin needs to be declared a war criminal. (Photo – Reuters)
5. Destruction in Borodyanka
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the destruction in the town of Borodyanka is much worse than the killings of Bucha, urging the international community to take action. (Photo – Reuters)