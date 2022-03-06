In Pics: Russia versus Ukraine war, developments on Day 11 of conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further intensified, leading to higher speculations of involvement of international bodies and agencies.

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights each day, with the Russian invasion of the country intensifying. The ceasefire between the two country has also collapsed, as per reports, as Russian forces continued their shelling on the Ukrainian cities.

Russia has said that they have not been targeting any civilian areas, but media reports and social media updates from Ukrainian civilians have been claiming otherwise. The United Nations has also said that the civilian casualties in Ukraine have cross 350 in number.

Here are the updates on Day 11 of the Russia-Ukraine war-