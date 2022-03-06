In Pics: Russia versus Ukraine war, developments on Day 11 of conflict

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further intensified, leading to higher speculations of involvement of international bodies and agencies.
The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are reaching new heights each day, with the Russian invasion of the country intensifying. The ceasefire between the two country has also collapsed, as per reports, as Russian forces continued their shelling on the Ukrainian cities.
Russia has said that they have not been targeting any civilian areas, but media reports and social media updates from Ukrainian civilians have been claiming otherwise. The United Nations has also said that the civilian casualties in Ukraine have cross 350 in number.
Here are the updates on Day 11 of the Russia-Ukraine war-
1. Russia seizes two Ukrainian nuclear plants
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian military has seized a total of two nuclear plants in the country, and is headed towards the third one, which is the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant.
2. Ceasefire collapse, shelling in Mariupol
The ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine collapsed as shelling continued in the city of Mariupol, where the Ukrainian forces were continuing operations to evacuate civilians. (Photo - IANS)
3. Visa, Mastercard suspend operations in Russia amid invasion
U.S. payments firms Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc on Saturday said they were suspending operations in Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, and that they would work with clients and partners to cease all transactions there, as per Reuters reports.
4. Indian students decide to ‘walk to Russian border’
Several Indian students stuck in Ukraine have decided that they will walk towards the Russian border in order to escape the current war-torn state of the country, as shelling continues and supplies have started to run out. (Photo - ANI)
5. Several Ukrainian towns taken, jets shot down
The Russian authorities have said that they have captured several towns in Ukraine till now, and have shot down four of their jets in the midst of aerial combat. According to TASS news agency, since the conflict began, Russia has destroyed 69 Ukrainian aircraft on the ground and 21 in the air. (Photo - Reuters)