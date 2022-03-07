In Pics: Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies with shelling in Mariupol – All you need to know on Day 12

The city of Mariupol witnessed shelling for the second day straight as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is further heightened.
The tensions between Ukraine and Russia remain heightened for the twelfth straight day, as the Russian invasion of the country has further intensified. Reports of amplified attacks and heavy shelling have emerged from several cities of Ukraine over the last 24 hours.
Ukraine has conducted evacuation operations in various cities, in an attempt to get out all the civilians from war-torn and disturbed areas. Here is all you need to know on Day 12 of the Russia-Ukraine war.
1. Evacuation in Mariupol halted after Russian attack
The evacuation attempts by the Ukrainian authorities in Mariupol have halted once again as the Russian military launched more attacks on the city. According to reports from Ukraine, the city of Mariupol was heavily bombarded in the midst of civilian evacuation. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s call for help
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke directly to US lawmakers on Saturday and asked for a halt to the Russian attack. Emotionally, Zelenskyy said that if the Russian attack is not stopped, then perhaps they all were seeing him alive for the last time.
3. Another 759 civilians injured in Ukraine
The United Nations has further said that another 759 civilians have been injured in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Earlier, the UN had said that the civilian casualties have reached 350 in the country due to continuous Russian attacks. (Photo - PTI)
4. Russia seizes control of power plants
Russia's armed forces had earlier seized control of Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl nuclear power stations in Ukraine. Now, President Zelenskyy has said that the Russians are planning to control a third nuclear power plant in the country.
5. Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar announced that around 16,000 Indian nationals and students have been evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, which is currently in its last leg. Around 1500 more students will land in India on Monday.